Rangers Draft Kumar Rocker at No. 3 Pick in 2022 Draft

By Daniel Chavkin
 2 days ago

The former Vanderbilt star was originally drafted by the Mets last year but didn't sign.

With the No. 3 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Rangers selected pitcher Kumar Rocker, marking the second straight season Rocker was drafted.

It had been a tumultuous year for Rocker, who was taken No. 10 by the Mets in last year’s draft but didn’t sign with the team over what the team perceived to be arm issues in his medicals. As a result of not signing Rocker, the Mets received a second first-round pick this year.

Rocker spent 2019 to '21 attending Vanderbilt, where he compiled a 2.89 ERA in 42 games. Instead of returning to college this year, Rocker chose to prepare for the '22 draft independently.

First, Rocker had “minor” shoulder surgery in September to clean up the issues he had during last year’s draft process. Then, he played for the Tri-City ValleyCats of the Frontier League, where he started five games and threw for a 1.35 ERA.

As a 22-year-old former college arm, Rocker has a chance to move quickly through Texas’ farm system.

