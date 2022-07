Minor-league slugger Leandro Cedeno worked the count to 3-0 during an at-bat in Double-A Amarillo’s game Saturday against San Antonio, and he was looking for a fastball. Cedeno, a prospect for the Arizona Diamondbacks, got it and he didn’t miss. Cedeno squared up the ball and crushed it for a 527-foot home run.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO