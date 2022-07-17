What are the three most critical games for Iowa football in the 2022 season?. Sean Bock of 247Sports gives his take and explains why. Why it matters: Iowa still has a sour taste in its mouth from the last time the Hawkeyes met the Wolverines. Michigan walked into Lucas Oil Stadium last year and put a beating on the Hawkeyes with their dominance on offense and defense. Michigan went on to make the College Football Playoff but fell short in the Orange Bowl against Georgia. The Wolverines may not be as talented as they were last year, but Michigan will once again compete for a Big Ten East crown and a chance to make it back to Lucas Oil Stadium. However, this time when these two teams meet, it'll be inside Kinnick Stadium. The last time these two teams met in Iowa City was when Keith Duncan hit a walk-off field goal to upset the Wolverines, who were ranked in the top five, during the 2016 season. This is the second game of the Big Ten slate for the Hawkeyes. Iowa will go on the road to play Rutgers the week before and then host Michigan. After Iowa plays Michigan, the Hawkeyes will go on the road to Illinois and Ohio State, then a home contest with Northwestern to close out the month of October. The contest against Michigan is not only a matchup against a likely top-10 opponent but also a game that could help set the tone with conference play going into an important stretch of games. Michigan and Ohio State will be the two toughest games for the Hawkeyes this year in terms of opposing talent, and if they can split these two meetings, that would be a real boost. Iowa will play Ohio State tough, though the Wolverines may be more potent to take down when they come to Kinnick Stadium. This matchup could help set the tone for the Hawkeyes going into the contest against the Buckeyes, assuming Iowa beats Illinois the week after Michigan. This could also be the big recruiting weekend for Iowa, and it wouldn't hurt to make a major impression with a great atmosphere.

