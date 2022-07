Mississippi State baseball commitment Jett Williams was selected 14th overall by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night. Williams prepped at Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas, where he was ranked as the top shortstop and overall player in the state according to Perfect Game. Nationally, he is a top-20 player and the fifth-best at his position.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO