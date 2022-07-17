2022 Baseball Draft Selections

MLB Draft: Winners and losers from the first round. The Major League Baseball Draft is finally upon us and round one delivered on all of the promise in a big way. The Baltimore Orioles elected to pick Jackson Holliday with the first-overall pick in the draft to the surprise of many. Druw Jones had been believed to be the best true talent in the class and was a safe bet to be picked first.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO