Billy Crystal’s ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ to Close on Broadway in September

Mr. Saturday Night ’ s Broadway run is coming to a close.

The Tony-nominated stage show co-written by and starring Billy Crystal will end its run at the Nederlander Theatre on Sept. 4. The show originally opened March 31 after a limited engagement at the Barrington Stage in October 2021.

“Bringing Mr. Saturday Night to the Broadway stage and experiencing the laughter and tears this show generates has truly been one of the high points of my career,” said Billy Crystal in a statement Sunday. “It has been a joyous experience to make my musical comedy debut at the age of 74, and I thank everyone involved.”

Crystal went on to celebrate his co-writers Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, director John Rando, the show’s composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, music director David O, vocal coach David Stroud, choreographer Ellenore Scott, Scott Pask and the show’s “entire design team.” He goes on to thank the musicians and crew, “the fantastic cast,” and producing partner Jimmy Nederlander.

“The character Buddy Young Jr. has been part of my life for many decades and I’m honored that I was able to share him with the audiences at the Nederlander Theatre,” Crystal concluded.

The show is based on the Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which was not only a lead role for the esteemed Crystal, but doubled as his directorial debut.

Crystal already has a post-Broadway project lined up, with the actor entering preproduction on the AppleTV+ series Before . The comedian, actor and writer will star in and executive produce the show alongside Academy Award-winning writer Eric Roth and Academy Award-winning director Barry Levinson.

Mr. Saturday Night was a return to Broadway for Crystal, a Tony and Emmy Award winner. He previously appeared in the 2004 solo show 700 Sundays and its 2013 return engagement.

The stage show becomes the latest from the 2021-2022 pandemic season to announce it would be shuttering in the fall. Others include Dear Evan Hansen , Come From Away and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

