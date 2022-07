It’s finally that time of the summer once again. The Ohio State Fair returns after two years to the Ohio Expo Center and Fairgrounds. The Ohio State Fair has been a tradition in this state since 1850. It has been held in 10 different cities across Ohio including Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Sandusky, Zanesville, Dayton, Newark, Toledo, Springfield, and Mansfield. But the fair has been on the site of the Ohio Expo Center since 1886.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO