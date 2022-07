SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you’ve had thoughts of becoming a firefighter, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is hosting a recruitment showcase. The family-oriented event will include recruit academy training officers, EMS, and emergency response vehicles. Human resources will be on hand to discuss the hiring process and benefits. Members of the family auxiliary program will be there as well to answer questions about having a firefighter in the family.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO