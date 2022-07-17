Mahl shares tales of racing history at Coralville museum

Yesterday, July 17th, was National Ice Cream Day, so Google decided to take a look at the most popular ice cream chains across the U.S.!. According to a new map posted by Google, Iowans really love their Dairy Queen. Dairy Queen is the top-searched ice cream chain in the state, but we're not alone. Other Midwest states that also do a lot of searching for Dairy Queen include Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. I guess Midwesterners really love Blizzards! Other Midwest winners include Baskin Robbins for Illinois, Cold Stone for Nebraska and South Dakota, and Andy's for Missouri.

