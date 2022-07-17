ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One week after opening to traffic, driver seen doing donuts on 6th Street Bridge

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Driver does donuts on newly renovated 6th Street bridge 00:34

Just one week of being open to traffic, a driver was caught on camera doing donuts on the newly renovated 6th Street Viaduct Bridge.

Footage of the dangerous driving was posted on Reddit on the Los Angeles community page .

All traffic in both directions stopped briefly for almost 20 seconds while the driver of the yellow Lexus performed donuts on the bridge.

The incident comes as street takeovers have become a common occurrence on a nightly basis for residents in the South LA area.

Comments / 27

speakmymind
2d ago

They (city) should put surveillance video on through the whole bridge and from there who is caught doing 🍩 or simple burn outs even racing and road rage get a knock @ their place of residence with a court order seized of vehicle 👋🏼 ✌🏼 😘 🚙

Tura Philipp
2d ago

Please have them LOCKED UP THOSE SHOW OFF TEENAGERS SHOULD BE LOCK UP THEY NEVER LEARN OR USED THERE BRAINS OR CARE FOR OTHER HUMANS. AROUNDJUST THEMSELF POLICE HAVE CAMERAS ON THE BRIDGE OR STREET FOR THE PUBLIC. SAFETY N FOR U GUYS SAFETY TO GO HOME AFTER YOÙR SHIFT FOR YOUR KIDS N WIFE.

Carlos Estrada
2d ago

take his car away from him and then have him watch as they put it in the CRUSH MACHINE 🤔

CBS LA

Driver loses control of car during street takeover on 6th Street, colliding with multiple cars before fleeing scene

Street takeovers have become an unwelcome reality of Los Angeles life in recent months, with multiple illegal gatherings breaking out on street corners seemingly every weekend. Those gatherings have often taken a turn for the worse, resulting in multiple fatalities and several other injuries. They leave a trail of destruction in their wake, with burnt rubber marks littering roadways, debris from crashed vehicles and the remnants of burnt out fireworks and trash. In early July a man was shot and killed at a street takeover in Compton, just weeks after a pair of women were killed while taking part in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Spectators scale 6th Street bridge to watch cars drift, do burnouts

Onlookers scaled the 6th Street bridge near downtown Los Angeles to watch drivers do burnouts and drift along the viaduct over the weekend. Video showed at least two people who had climbed up an archway to watch the spectacle Sunday. The scene caused traffic backups on the viaduct. The climbers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Body found near freeway transition road in downtown LA

A body was found in the downtown Los Angeles area near a freeway transition road Tuesday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, the body was discovered around 11 a.m. near the transition from the southbound 110 Parkway to the southbound 101 Freeway. It was not immediately clear what the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Two vehicle crash in Bell Gardens sends three people onto freeway

Three people were ejected from a car that crashed with another in Bell Gardens on Monday night. As a result to the crash, a Sigalert was issued for the southbound side of the Long Beach Freeway.The crash took place just before the Florence Avenue exit on the southbound side of the 710 Freeway. It's unclear the extent of the injuries of the people who were ejected out of the car. One person was thrown onto the other side of the 710 Freeway as a result to the crash, according to CBS News Los Angeles Reporter Desmond Shaw.That person was transported to a hospital but its condition is unknown at this moment.
BELL GARDENS, CA
KTLA

Multiple people ejected in crash that shut down 710 Freeway in Bell

A multi-vehicle crash shut down lanes on the southbound 710 Freeway Monday night after multiple people were ejected. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Gage Avenue in Bell. According to the California Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and all four lanes of traffic were completely stopped. Video from Sky5 […]
BELL, CA
CBS LA

Driver flees scene after crashing into Mark Twain Branch Library in South LA

Authorities were investigating the scene of a crash in South Los Angeles, after a driver drove their car through the front of a library before fleeing from the scene. The crash was first reported a little before 2:15 a.m. at the Mark Twain Branch Library located on S. Figueroa Street. When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived, they found considerable damage done to the front entrance of the library, but no car to be found. As they investigated the scene of the hit-and-run, they located both a side mirror and front bumper that the vehicle had left behind.Surveillance footage shows the car crashing into the front of the building before backing out and fleeing from the area.It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to crash into the library or if any injuries occurred.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Lifeguards help transport critically-injured victims after crash in Malibu

Unable to wait for ambulances, Los Angeles County lifeguards transported multiple critically-injured victims to nearby helicopters. Typically, ambulances would transport victims to awaiting helicopters. However, because of extended wait times, the Los Angeles County Fire Department decided to put the victims in the back of the lifeguards' pickup trucks. The department said that one ambulance was an estimated 50 minutes away.   According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Kanan Dume Road and Zumirez Drive. Crews helped and transported three patients, all of whom were in critical condition. The crash forced officials to close both directions of Kanan Dume Road for two hours.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Woman falls to her death from Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro

LOS ANGELES - A woman fell to her death from the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro Tuesday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 6:55 p.m. to the area of the bridge on reports of a possible jumper and found the woman had "plummeted to her death" prior to their arrival, according to the department's Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Pronounced Dead after DUI Crash on Harbor Boulevard [La Habra, CA]

Two Victims Killed in Auto Accident on Fullerton Road. The accident happened around 10:40 p.m., along Harbor Boulevard on July 2nd. Per reports, police began their pursuit of a drunk driver on Fullerton Road and Aguiro Street. The pursuit then came to an end when the suspect driver slammed into another vehicle.
LA HABRA, CA
ABC7

Caught on camera: Out-of-control car slams into Sylmar home

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment an out-of-control driver slammed into a home in Sylmar over the weekend. The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Polk Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard. Video shows the car attempting to make a right...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One dead, one in critical condition after car goes off 105 Freeway embankment in Lynwood

One man was killed, one was in critical condition and another was injured early Monday morning after their vehicle sailed off the side of a freeway embankment in Lynwood. The crash was reported just before 1:15 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard, when a four-door BMW drove off the freeway, crashed through a concrete barrier wall and landed on a surface street below, after rolling multiple times down the embankment.
LYNWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal Compton car crash

COMPTON – Authorities Monday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Compton. The crash was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday on the northbound freeway north of Alondra Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Anthony Ortega, 27, died at...
COMPTON, CA
