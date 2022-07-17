MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Powell. County through 530 PM MDT... At 459 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Garrison, or 9 miles north of...
Effective: 2022-07-18 11:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest; Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Winds: West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. * Minimum humidities: 8 to 13 percent.
MISSOULA - Drivers can expect to find some delays in Missoula due to a pair of accidents. One crash has lane blockage at the intersection of Miller Creek Road and US Highway 93 — near Walmart. The Missoula Police Department is also on the scene of an accident at...
MISSOULA - A water main replacement project is set to begin on Friday, July 22 in Missoula. The work will take place between Myrtle and Orange streets on South Third Street West with. city crews replacing approximately three blocks of 6" steel pipes in order to avoid corrosion. The new...
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Fire Department responded to a wildland fire in the Grant Creek area shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Crews contained the fire in under one hour and it burned a total of 4.3 acres, MRFD Battalion Chief Rob Lubke wrote in a press release. Nobody was hurt and no structures were damaged.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people, including an 18-month old child, were killed in a shooting on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said. Two adult...
There are several people in my life who I avoid in the morning until they've had their first cup of coffee. Some people just need that morning pick-me-up. Reader's Digest made a list of the Best Coffee Shop in Every State, and this has to be a tough pick for Montana. Shops in Bozeman, Missoula, Whitefish, and a number of other towns have incredible coffee. So how can you pick only one?
MISSOULA, Mont. - A mountain lion sighting was reported Saturday night on the Kim Williams Trail. An emergency notification sent by the University of Montana (UM) says the lion was reported to be between the gate on the west end of the trail and mile marker one. No other reports...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Police are investigating new developments in a missing person cold case in western Montana. A Missoula Police Department spokesperson confirms a wallet with an ID for Melissa Arnold turned up near St. Regis last month. Arnold was reported missing in February 2018. Police collected the wallet...
Kendrick Richmond moved from South Carolina to Philipsburg to start work at his friend’s dispensary when it opened in June 2021 and had no interest in getting involved in local politics. As a long-time medical marijuana user himself, Richmond came to help people find products that fit their needs...
MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is searching for a suspect in the area of Clark Street and Mary Avenue. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male who was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and a baseball hat. A social media post notes, "this is an evolving...
BLUE BAY — When the month of May rolls around in Montana, everything bursts into a flurry of activity. Humans and wildlife alike doing all they can to reverse nine months of winter doldrums, hopeful for at least three months of sunshine and summer! The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe’s offer the perfect location to spend some time with friends and family, or on your own. On the east shore of Flathead Lake, halfway between Polson and Bigfork, sits Blue Bay Campground and Day Use Area, just past mile marker 14 on MT Highway 35. Swimming dock, boat launch, fishing pier, fish cleaning station, bagged ice and snacks, a Lake Front Building for daily rental, fee marina, camping and picnicking are amenities of the site. “We are hoping to expand some of the offerings for rent in the future,” notes Whisper Camel-Means, DFWRC Division Manager. “We want to rent kayaks, paddle boards, life jackets for patrons. Also welcome vendors to rent space and sell treats or food. We get a lot of people enjoying the lake here.”
MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters helped a paraglider stuck in a tree Saturday morning. Missoula Firefighters report the paraglider crashed into a tree 40 feet up. Several stations responded and the paraglider was safely brought to the ground before being taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
On July 15, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers spoke with Jane Doe, who has an Order of Protection against 35-year-old David Bosler, issued on March 1, 2022, in Missoula County District Court. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “The Missoula Police Patrol Division and Detective Division have been investigating...
Big corporate restaurants are creating "Ghost Restaurants" on delivery apps, and it's shady AF. What is a "Ghost Restaurant"? Basically, it's when a big, corporate chain eatery creates a new/fake profile on Doordash, Uber Eats, etc. It's a fake name, but the food is made at the original Restaurant. I found this out last week when I was super hungover and craving a burger. I jumped on Doordash because I'm a terrible adult, and I came across what I thought was a new burger joint here in Missoula. I'm all about supporting locals, especially restaurants. After the pandemic it was, and still, is everything these guys can do to stay in business, so I want to show them some whenever I can. I came across what I thought was a new, local place. The menu and layout looked all new so I decided to give them a try. Their name was "The Burger Den". It was my fault for not even doing the research before I ordered. I came to find out that it was just the local Denny's that had come up with a fake name and profile but was making the food out of their kitchen. They duped me into thinking they were a new local place to grub, and honestly, I was pretty mad. I did a bit of research and they are definitely not the only ones doing this. I hit up Reddit to see if this was a national trend, and sure enough, tons of places are pulling this move. I've listed the local ones here in Missoula that are trying to pull a fast one on ya:
MISSOULA, Mont. — Swan Valley Connections hosted its Landowner Stewardship Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Swan Valley Community Hall in Condon. People could stop by over 10 information booths or watch educational presentations. The presentations ranged from how to use bear spray and be bear...
A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Tuesday agreed to a change of venue for the civil trial in which oncologist Dr. Thomas Weiner claims he was wrongfully terminated from St. Peter’s Health. “Defendants have adequately demonstrated there is reason to believe an impartial trial cannot be...
