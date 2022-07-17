ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, July 17

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 17, 2022 - 28:55 -...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

TV ratings: ‘The Five,’ ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ help Fox News lead cable for 28th straight week

Fox News Channel dominated basic cable from July 11-17, finishing with the largest average audience for the 28th consecutive week. Fox News averaged 1.4 million viewers last week, while no other basic cable channel surpassed the one-million viewer mark. Fox News also came out on top during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., averaging 2.2 million viewers compared to 1.3 million for second-place MSNBC.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com

‘Dark Winds’ Finale, Dr. Pol’s 200th Milestone, History of the Colosseum, ‘Blood & Treasure’

AMC’s mystery series Dark Winds reaches a tense conclusion. The Incredible Dr. Pol celebrates its 200th episode of animal care with a two-hour retrospective. The History Channel brings Rome’s Colosseum back to life in an eight-part docuseries. After three years, the action-adventure romp Blood & Treasure returns, moving from CBS to Paramount+ for its second season.
ANIMALS
ComicBook

Interview With the Vampire Releases First Look at Claudia in New Key Art

The first full trailer for AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire will arrive next week at San Diego Comic-Con, but fans don't have to wait any longer to get an idea of what another of the upcoming series' key characters looks like. On Thursday, AMC released a first look at Bailey Bass as Claudia in a new image shared on social media. The image isn't a full reveal of the character, but certainly gives an indication of what we might expect — particularly thanks to the caption which reads "Sister, daughter, infant death." You can check it out for yourself below.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Saudi Arabia
USA TODAY

What to watch this weekend: 'The Gray Man,' 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' 'Paws of Fury'

While Thor's got the superhero beef at the box office, one of his Avengers buddies is breaking bad. This weekend, Chris Evans (aka Captain America) is a villainous CIA contractor who puts a hit on superspy Ryan Gosling in a new Netflix action thriller directed by the Russo brothers ("Avengers: Endgame"). Another Marvel star, Samuel L. Jackson, voices a grumpy cat who shows the ways of the samurai to a good-hearted dog (Michael Cera) in an animated comedy, Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding co-star in a comedic Jane Austen adaptation, and "Stranger Things" regular Winona Ryder sticks to the weird stuff with a twisted mystery.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Colosseum’ On History, A Docuseries-Drama That Examines The Roman Empire Via Its Most Famous Arena

Colosseum is an eight-part series made in what is now History’s signature style: A docuseries that’s punctuated by dramatic live-action scenes. It attempts to tell the history of the Roman empire via the history of its most famous arena. “The Colosseum is the Roman empire distilled to its most basic essence,” says one of the many experts interviewed for the docuseries. COLOSSEUM: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: After a warning about scenes of intense violence, we see two shirtless men waiting to do battle inside the guts of the Colosseum in Rome. “When we’re out there, you’re not my friend;...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Sheltering Sky Free Online

Best sites to watch The Sheltering Sky - Last updated on Jul 16, 2022. Best sites to buy: Google Play Movies ,Amazon Video. Best sites to rent: Google Play Movies ,Amazon Video. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Sheltering Sky online right now. You...
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Inside Man”

Media giants BBC and Netflix are collaborating on a new TV show that promises an intriguing storyline, excellent showrunners, and most importantly, a cool list of cast members. The show’s title is Inside Man, and it’s going to be run behind the scenes by Emmy-nominated director Paul McGuigan. McGuigan previously worked on shows like Sherlock and Lucky Number. Not much is known about what Inside Man is specifically about, but here’s a brief description from What’s On Netflix: “A prisoner on death row in the US and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, cross paths in the most unexpected way…” Given that intriguing premise, it’s only fitting that an impressive lineup of performers should breathe life into the show’s storyline. If you want to learn more about the actors performing on the show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming BBC and Netflix TV show Inside Man.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Edge of the Earth’ on HBO Max, a Limited-Run Docuseries Following Some of the World’s Greatest Adventurers

What does it mean to go to places few ever dare to go? That’s the question asked in Edge of the Earth, the appropriately-named documentary miniseries debuting on HBO Max. Over the course of four episodes, filmmakers follow four different teams of outdoor adventurers attempting never-before-accomplished missions of incredible daring, athleticism and discovery, ones that’ll leave you breathless even if you never get off the couch. EDGE OF THE EARTH: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: The camera sweeps in on a massive, impossibly-steep and snow-covered mountain, slowly zooming in until we realize that three tiny specs on the snow are...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Cursed’ on Hulu, a Sort-of Werewolf Movie Heavy With Atmosphere and Gore

Now on Hulu, The Cursed sells itself as a variation on classic werewolf stories in which the townsfolk are terrorized by a fanged growler who may be susceptible to the sting of a silver bullet. (The film’s original title was the less generic, slightly nonsensical Eight for Silver.) Writer/director Sean Ellis (Anthropoid) renders the story a period piece set in rural late-19th-century England, so he can set the eerie tone with lots of candlelight and enough fog to even make Godzilla’s foe Hedorah choke. So yes, it’s moody as heck and, some of you will be happy to hear, sometimes...
TV & VIDEOS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Don McLean isn't a 'happy person'

Don McLean is "not a happy person". The 76-year-old singer is "fragile" and "feels things acutely" so has learned over the years the best way to protect himself is not to place too many demands on his time and to avoid pushing himself to exhaustion. He said: "I'm not a...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Gloom and doom pay a visit to Better Call Saul

American Ninja Warrior prepares to head into the semifinals where fan favorites like the Salmon Ladder and the Warped Wall are sure to make things interesting! Over on VH1, it's time for the premiere of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, a new reality show following private eye Tami Roman as she catches cheaters and gives couples the choice to work things out or walk away for good. And finally, Better Call Saul is left to pick up the pieces in the dramatic aftermath of Lalo's (Tony Dalton) death.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Blood & Treasure (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) Paramount+, trailer, release date

The action-adventure drama Blood & Treasure returns for its second season with two exciting episodes titled “The Soul of Genghis Khan” and “Tales of the Golden Tiger” on its premiere. Startattle.com – Blood & Treasure | Paramount+. Network: Paramount+. Episode title: “The Soul of Genghis...
TV SERIES
Fox News

Fox News

770K+
Followers
169K+
Post
642M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy