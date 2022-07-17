ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Hazardous weather outlook for parts of Northern Idaho early Monday morning

By Ava Wainhouse, KHQ Local News Forecaster/Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. - The possibility for showers and thunderstorms is rolling in early Monday morning mostly in Northern Idaho, with a dry and hot week following for the Inland Northwest. Clear skies stuck around for our Sunday...

KXLY

Thunderstorms could wake us up again tonight – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — After processing the new forecast data from Sunday, we are confident that thunderstorms will be rolling across the Inland Northwest late tonight into the early hours of Monday morning. Storms are getting fired up with lightning and thunder now that the sun has set. The most...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Short cooling trend starts on Sunday -Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — It was a lovely, but warm, Saturday in the Inland Northwest. Sunday won’t have much to complain about as the sun keeps shining and temperatures go down just a few degrees to end the weekend. After a mild night in the upper 50s and low 60s highs will only pop into the low and mid-80s in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 28 Spokane

Avista schedules planned outage in Spokane Valley on Wednesday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Approximately 90 Avista electric customers in Valley will experience a planned power outage on Wednesday, July 20. The planned outage will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. Impacted customers have been notified. During this time, Avista crews will be performing equipment upgrades...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Researchers at Gonzaga University build a heat map of Spokane to 'Beat The Heat'

"Community volunteers who have signed up and been trained will drive routes fanning across Spokane. They will drive the routes three times today, morning, afternoon and evening. On their car window they will have an instrument that reads temperature and humidity, and records it once per second. All of this data will be combined to create high-resolution maps of Spokane showing which areas have urban heat islands."
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Teenager that drowned in Spokane River identified

CORBIN PARK, ID. — The teenager who drowned in the Spokane River near Corbin Park has been identified. The Kootenai County Coroner identified 14-year-old Henry Jack from Spokane, Washington, as the victim. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s office says there is nothing suspicious on the incident and that it is...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from I-90 near Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — A crash on westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake has been cleared. Emergency vehicles temporarily blocked the left lane of westbound and the left lane of eastbound I-90. WSDOT did not say how many vehicles are involved. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KREM2

Drivers must slow down in three Spokane Valley zones

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley drivers must be careful as the city has reduced three neighborhoods' speed limit zones, which are located in non-school zones. The speed limit on Progress Road north of Wellesley Avenue, Barker Road north of Euclid Avenue, and Indiana Avenue from the I-90 ramp to Desmet Court has been reduced.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Valet boat service comes to Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Vertical Quick Launch at the Hagadone Marine Group is now offering valet parking for boats on Lake Coeur d'Alene. The $15 million facility is the region's first and only dry stack facility in Idaho. It holds about 360 boats within a five-story warehouse. Cally King, the director of marketing for the Hagadone Marine Group, said the service is part of a membership.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Teen drowns on the Spokane River at Corbin Park on Saturday

POST FALLS, Idaho — A 14-year-old teen died near Post Falls on Saturday after apparently drowning in the Spokane River at Corbin Park. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to a report of a possible drowning near Post Falls on Saturday night. When deputies arrived at approximately 9:30 p.m., they learned a 14-year-old boy had been missing for more than an hour.
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

ISP investigating three-vehicle crash near Blanchard, Idaho

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred just before 5:49 p.m. on July 17th, 2022, in Bonner County, Idaho. The crash occurred on State Highway 41 near milepost 31, just north of Blanchard, Idaho. A 56-year old female, from Spirit Lake, Idaho, was driving a maroon 2003 GMC Yukon with two male passengers, southbound on State Highway 41, when she went left of center and entered the southbound lane of travel. A 75-year old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a silver 2019 Ford Escape, northbound on State Highway 41 with one female passenger. A 44-year old female, from Spokane, Washington, was traveling northbound in a black 2017 Jaguar car. The GMC Yukon side-swiped the Ford Escape before hitting the Jaguar head-on. The driver of the GMC and all occupants were not wearing seatbelts. They were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the Ford Escape and the Jaguar were wearing seatbelts and had non-life threatening injuries. State Highway 41 was blocked for approximately 2.5-hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
97 Rock

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
KENNEWICK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Rathdrum boy competing in USA Mullet Championships

RATHDRUM, Idaho - A little boy in Rathdrum is setting out to represent north Idaho on a national scale. 3-year-old Ridge Peterson is competing in the USA Mullet Championships, with a prize of a few thousand dollars on the line!. The contest relies on Facebook likes, so if you like...
RATHDRUM, ID
KREM

One person pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River Sunday afternoon

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man was pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River by rescue crews, Sunday afternoon. He was a part of a group of three tubers in the river. The tube flipped and two people managed to get themselves to the river bank, according to the Spokane Fire Department. One man went under water and had to be pulled to shore.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Tour WWII Airplanes in Coeur d'Alene this weekend

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you can tour or fly in two World War II aircrafts at the Coeur d’Alene Airport, which are almost 80 years old. The B-17 and B-25 have only flown around 11,000 hours, yet Marti...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

