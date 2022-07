The Tucson summer is upon us and as the temperatures rise, we hope for monsoon rains. With Lake Mead, Powell and the Colorado River shortages in the news; we are all trying to find ways to be good water stewards in our homes. I encourage you to review the Smart Home Water Guide at www.smarthomewaterguide.org or request a printed copy by emailing your name and postal mailing address to pico@tucsonaz.gov.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO