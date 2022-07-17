Upcoming Arizona Senior Academy Events Open to the Public

Texas State University is set to offer the very first class on Harry Styles this Spring 2023. Led by associate professor Louie Dean Valencia, the course goes by the name “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture” and will widely explore the “cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism” — topics Valencia told CNN he has frequently spoken to students about after discussing Styles’ music. “I can’t tell you how many conversations I’ve had with students over the last two years that started with a shared love of Harry’s music, but that quickly went into larger societal questions about gender, sexuality, race, gun control, sustainability because of Harry’s art,” he added.

