Arizona State

Upcoming Arizona Senior Academy Events Open to the Public

By Guest Author
 2 days ago

Lectures and concerts continue to be open to the public at the Arizona Senior Academy, 13715 E. Langtry Lane off Old Spanish Trail. Following is the list of several upcoming events. The ASA web site (arizonasenioracademy.org) provides detailed information and additional events that may be scheduled after press...

AMPAS Promotes Jenny Galante to Executive VP Revenue and Business Development – Film News in Brief

Jenny Galante has been promoted to executive VP of revenue and business development, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday. She will report directly to Kramer. In the newly-created position, she will be responsible for driving global revenue growth across plaforms including special events, member initiatives, international programs, digital platforms, the Academy Screening Room, talent development and inclusion programs, and the Academy Museum, Margaret Herrick Library, Science and Technology Council, and Academy Film Archive.
Texas State University To Offer Class on Harry Styles

Texas State University is set to offer the very first class on Harry Styles this Spring 2023. Led by associate professor Louie Dean Valencia, the course goes by the name “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture” and will widely explore the “cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism” — topics Valencia told CNN he has frequently spoken to students about after discussing Styles’ music. “I can’t tell you how many conversations I’ve had with students over the last two years that started with a shared love of Harry’s music, but that quickly went into larger societal questions about gender, sexuality, race, gun control, sustainability because of Harry’s art,” he added.
Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

We welcome back the Summer Salon, a casual discussion on selected readings and how they affect our lives. Unitarian Universalist Salons are a happy blend of worship gatherings and religious exploration sessions. Our topic will be sermon given by Reverend Monica Dobbins given weeks ago titled "What is an Unitarian Universalist?"
