Little Bahamas now has an official place on the Miami map. Miami Commissioners unanimously pass a resolution designating the West Grove as the "Little Bahamas of Coconut Grove" Congresswoman Fredrica Wilson, a Bahamian American, says this pays tribute to first people to settle in Miami in the 1800's building homes and tending to fields making the area what it is today. She says Wilson then gave the commission two checks worth over 140-million-dollars in stimulus funds to construct a Bahamian Museum of Arts and Culture and a COVID-19 memorial.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO