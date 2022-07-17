ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Permits three runs in no-decision

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Marlins' Miguel Rojas blasts ump as ready for All-Star break after horrendous strike call

The Miami Marlins offense has been inept of late, having scored just one run in a three-game sweep by the Philadelphia Phillies heading into the All-Star break. The last thing they need is an assist from the umpire to the opposition. But that's exactly what happened late in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Phillies, prompting outcry from infielder Miguel Rojas.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
FanSided

NASCAR: Christopher Bell didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite winning Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell earned the second victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag to win the Ambetter 301.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Marisnick
Person
Austin Gomber
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim not in Padres' Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim is being replaced at shortstop by C.J. Abrams versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 321 plate appearances this season, Kim has a .243 batting average with a .695 OPS, 5 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Fidel Montero steals home in DSL showdown

Editor’s Note: We’re giving Dan the week off from his standard weekly minor league recaps since he’s been hard at work on our MLB Draft Coverage, so we’ll just be recapping yesterday’s DSL action today. Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Off until July 22nd. Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
MLB
numberfire.com

Pirates' Tyler Heineman sitting versus Rockies Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Tyler Heineman in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Heineman will sit out Sunday's contest while Jason Delay starts at catcher and bats ninth. Heineman is slated for 76 more plate appearances this season according to numberFire's models, with 7 runs,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies
CBS Sports

Texans' Darius Anderson arrested on burglary with intent to rape charge ahead of training camp, per report

Darius Anderson, 24, is facing serious charges ahead of 2022 NFL training camp. The Houston Texans running back was arrested on Friday on allegations of burglary with intent to rape, according to NFL Media, via court records out of Harris County, Texas -- having since been released from custody. He is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday, when he will also issue a plea.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jason Alexander: Sent back to minors

The Brewers optioned Alexander to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. After making starts in his first two appearances of the month for the Brewers, Alexander was deployed in a bulk-relief role in his final outing before the All-Star break in Sunday's loss to the Giants. He struggled mightily while working out of the bullpen, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. The Brewers aren't certain to get Adrian Houser (elbow) back from the 15-day injured list by the time the team next requires a fifth starter July 26 versus the Twins, so prospect Ethan Small could be a candidate to get a call-up from Nashville to fill Alexander's spot in the rotation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: On base thrice, swipes bag

Rojas went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in a 3-1 victory over San Diego on Sunday. Batting leadoff, Rojas singled and stole second in the first inning while tacking on walks in the fifth and seventh to reach base three times for the third time this month. Through 16 July games, the 28-year-old is slashing .339/.431/.536 with an impressive eight doubles, nine walks and three thefts. Rojas concludes the first half with a .271/.344/.407 slash line, five home runs, 34 runs, 26 RBI and eight stolen bases in 61 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Returning from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Dozier (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Dozier was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .265/.327/.445 slash line to go with nine home runs, two stolen bases, 36 runs and 31 RBI across 309 plate appearances. Now that he's been activated, the 30-year-old should step back into a near-everyday role when the Royals open their post-All-Star-break schedule Friday against the Rays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sitting out Sunday

Kelly is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres. Kelly will receive some routine maintenance for the series finale after he went 3-for-9 with a home run and a double while catching in both of the Diamondbacks' previous two contests. Jose Herrera will relieve Kelly behind the plate Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Set for first rehab start

McCullers (forearm) will start Friday for Double-A Corpus Christi, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. McCullers is set to make his first rehab outing and is expected to toss two innings in San Antonio. The right-hander will need to pitch multiple outings on his rehab assignment before potentially joining the Astros as soon as early August.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy