Chicago, IL

Draft Will Provide Clues to Cubs’ Competitive Timeline, Even if Team Says Otherwise

By Evan Altman
cubsinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 MLB Draft is just a day away and with it comes the first landmark in a series of events that will help us discern the Cubs’ plans for the short-term future of the team. While it’s not entirely accurate to say drafting 17-year-old Cam Collier — who may well...

www.cubsinsider.com

CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
The Associated Press

Cubs draft son of ex-Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The McGwire family is set to see the other side of things in one of baseball’s best rivalries. Mason McGwire, son of 12-time All-Star slugger Mark, was selected in the eighth round of baseball’s amateur draft by the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Mark spent five of his 16 major league seasons with the rival St. Louis Cardinals, including the memorable 1998 season when he and Cubs star Sammy Sosa raced to break Roger Maris’ single-season home run mark. McGwire ended up with 70 and Sosa with 66 before both of their reputations were tarnished amid steroid revelations. Mason is a right-handed pitcher out of Capistrano Valley High School in California. The 18-year-old — born several years after Mark’s playing days ended — is committed to the University of Oklahoma, where his 19-year-old brother Max is an infielder. There’s no indication yet if Mason plans to turn pro, but teams seldom use picks in the top 10 rounds on players who they think are unsingable.
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs to Promote 1B Prospect Matt Mervis After All-Star Break

Photo by: Stephanie Lynn/Twitter (@SRL590) According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, the Chicago Cubs will promote first baseman prospect Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa following the All-Star break. It would mark Mervis’s second in-season promotion of the year, and we haven’t reached August yet. Mervis had an incredible first half of the 2022 season in which he slugged 21 homers and drove in 80 runs between High-A and Double-A.
The Spun

Vikings Announced They've Released Quarterback On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have an open roster spot to utilize ahead of the 2022 season. This Tuesday, the NFC North franchise announced a significant roster move. The Vikings have reportedly released third-year quarterback Nate Stanley - a seventh-round pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Minnesota now has...
MLB Trade Rumors

All-Star Ian Happ is a trade candidate for the Cubs

Much of the focus in Wrigleyville over the next two weeks will be on Willson Contreras. That’s perfectly understandable. A career-long member of the organization, Contreras is set to don a Cubs uniform in the All-Star Game for the third (and very likely final) time Tuesday. He’s both one of the few remaining ties to the 2016 World Series-winning team and perhaps the game’s top trade candidate. An impending free agent whom the club hasn’t seemingly made much effort to sign long-term, he’s a virtual lock to be dealt by the Aug. 2 deadline.
Willson Contreras
Rick Sutcliffe
Jed Hoyer
Yan Gomes
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ best move of 2022 NBA offseason

The Chicago Bulls returned to the playoffs last season after a very busy offseason. Adding DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu paid off big time, giving them a core that has what it takes. In the 2022 NBA offseason, Chicago took a more relaxed approach. The Bulls...
NBC Sports

Cabrera blockbuster could hint at Giants' offer for Soto trade

Over the weekend, Juan Soto reportedly turned down a contract extension worth $440 million, forcing the Washington Nationals to consider trade offers for the 23-year-old superstar. The asking price to acquire Soto in a trade likely will be historic. Following the 2022 season, Soto will have two more years of...
MLB

Draft Day 1: Pick-by-pick rundown, analysis

Day 1 of the MLB Draft is in the books, with the first 80 selections covering Rounds 1 and 2, eight compensation picks and Competitive Balance Rounds A and B. Read below for a rundown of all Day 1 picks, including analysis of all Round 1 selections from MLB Pipeline experts Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo.
Sportsnaut

Color commentator Eddie Olczyk leaves Blackhawks for Kraken

Longtime Chicago Blackhawks color commentator Eddie Olczyk has left his role with the team. After Olczyk’s contract with the team expired, the veteran broadcaster and former Blackhawks player has chosen to join the Seattle Kraken in the same capacity. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Olczyk’s contract with the team...
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Cubs loaded 2022 draft class with pitching

As the 2022 MLB Draft rolled along the past three days, a common trend persisted when the Cubs made their selections. Almost every round, they drafted a pitcher. By the time the draft wrapped up Tuesday, only four of the Cubs’ 20 picks were position players — four and a half if you count intriguing two-way prospect Nazier Mule, though the Cubs’ initial plan is to evaluate him on the mound.
NBC Sports Chicago

Source: Olczyk moving on from Hawks as color analyst

The Chicago Blackhawks' television booth is going to look and sound different next season. Eddie Olczyk is moving on from the organization after 16 seasons as the team's TV color analyst, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. His contract with the Blackhawks expired on June 30, and a team source said the leadership group was "blindsided" by Olczyk's decision to leave.
ClutchPoints

Dylan Cease’s warning for the AL Central after pitching gem vs. Twins

The Chicago White Sox enter the 2022 MLB All-Star break on a high note after demolishing the Minnesota Twins on Sunday during an 11-0 victory. Winning pitcher Dylan Cease had a sterling performance to close out the four-game series, which the White Sox also won, three games to one. Cease also did not forget to remind the rest of the American League Central that the White Sox are still a huge threat in the division.
