Kansas City, MO

Kirk's 2-run homer in 8th lifts Jays to 4-2 win over Royals

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, sending the Toronto...

salinapost.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

NASCAR: Christopher Bell didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite winning Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell earned the second victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag to win the Ambetter 301.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Byron Buxton launches mammoth homer in All-Star Game

Byron Buxton didn't make contact against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara in his first All-Star at-bat, striking out on four pitches. But the Twins leading home run hitter took a high fastball from Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin in his second at-bat and smashed it well beyond the left-field fence at Dodger Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

White Sox Crush Twins 11-0 to Win Big Series Before All-Star Break

The Chicago White Sox shelled the Minnesota Twins 11-0 in Sunday’s series finale. Dylan Cease threw a masterpiece and the Sox offense supported him with 3 home runs. The White Sox closed the gap in the AL Central dvision to three games after taking three of four from the first-place Twins. Chicago enters the second half with a 46-46 record.
CHICAGO, IL
WFAN Sports Radio

2022 MLB All-Star Game to be decided by Home Run Derby if tied after nine innings

MLB All-Star week has long featured one Home Run Derby – and if 2022’s game is tied after nine innings, we’ll get a second one Tuesday night. MLB’s new rules for the All-Star Game dictate that a Derby will decide the game if it is tied after nine innings, with each league selecting three batters to get three swings each, and the team with the highest total after three rounds winning the game.
MLB
ESPN

Hank Aaron hits his 755th and final homerun.

1906  Malcolm Eason of Brooklyn pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Cardinals in St. Louis. 1925  Brooklyns Dazzy Vance struck out 17 batters as the Dodgers tripped the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in 10 innings. 1933  Babe Herman hit three home runs, including a grand slam, to pace...
MLB
Inside The Rays

Rays Take Series From Orioles Thanks to Brett Phillips' 3-Run Homer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been a long, long, long couple of months for Tampa Bay outfielder Brett Phillips, who's been horrifically bad at the plate. But that all changed on Sunday, when Phillips hit a three-run homer in the third inning, giving the Rays a six-run lead. They held on to beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-5 to take the series and finish the first half of the season with a 51-41 record, which is good enough to lead the American League wild-card race.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fantasypros.com

Aaron Ashby lasts one inning on mound Sunday against Giants

Aaron Ashby lasted just one inning on the mound for the Brewers Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits while also striking out two in the Brewers' 9-5 loss to the Giants. Ashby has failed to reach the fifth inning in three of his last four starts on the mound for the Brewers, posting a 5.79 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in that span. The left-hander carries a 4.57 ERA and 1.49 WHIP to go along with a 10.83 K/9 ratio in 18 appearances (12 starts) on the mound this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

