Kirk's 2-run homer in 8th lifts Jays to 4-2 win over Royals

Aaron Ashby lasted just one inning on the mound for the Brewers Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits while also striking out two in the Brewers' 9-5 loss to the Giants. Ashby has failed to reach the fifth inning in three of his last four starts on the mound for the Brewers, posting a 5.79 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in that span. The left-hander carries a 4.57 ERA and 1.49 WHIP to go along with a 10.83 K/9 ratio in 18 appearances (12 starts) on the mound this season.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO