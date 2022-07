GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police have raided the apartment of the suspected gunman in the Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting. FOX59’s Russ McQuaid was at the suspect’s apartment this morning and talked to neighbors who told us that between midnight and 3 a.m. there was a raid at the apartment. The raid included SWAT teams, FBI, and a bomb disposal unit.

