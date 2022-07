The Oklahoma City wrapped up NBA Summer League on Sunday night, finishing 5-3 between two events. The team went 2-1 in Salt Lake City, followed by 3-2 in Las Vegas. The roster looked different as the summer went on, but overall the future of the franchise is clearly in a good place. Between the Thunder's new rookies and the other young players on the roster, there's a ton of talent in the Oklahoma City system.

