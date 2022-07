A search for two robbery suspects is underway in Birmingham’s Inglenook community following a nearly 60-mile chase that started in Clanton. The ordeal began earlier Monday when authorities say two males armed with assault rifles robbed a victim on Studdard Drive in Clanton of a white Dodge Charger. The victim told police a black Audi SUV followed him home and, when he turned into his driveway, the suspects pulled up behind him and ordered him out of the car at gunpoint.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO