2022 Baseball Draft Selections

Holliday batted .685 with 17 home runs and 79 RBI in 40 games this past season for Stillwater High School. The son of former major leaguer and seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, Jackson was named the Baseball America's High School Player of the Year and the 2021-22 Gatorade Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound outfielder was listed No. 1 on MLB.com's prospect rankings. He helped lead Wesleyan to the Georgia Class A state title and was named Gatorade's Georgia High School Player of the Year. "Druw is taller and leaner than his dad was as a teenager, but he has similar...
The 2022 Major League Baseball draft kicked off Sunday night, with the Baltimore Orioles taking Jackson Holliday, a high school shortstop, with the No. 1 overall pick. MLB's draft was again pushed back from its usual June date in 2022 and moved to Los Angeles to coincide with All-Star Game festivities (the Home Run Derby is set for Monday before the All-Star Game on Tuesday). Sunday night will cover Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft, with Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
