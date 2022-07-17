ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

2022 Baseball Draft Selections

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

1. Baltimore Orioles, Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater H.S., Okla. 2....

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Sons of former MLB stars taken Nos. 1 and 2 in MLB Draft

There must be something in the genes. The 2022 MLB Draft began on Sunday, and the top two picks were a couple of familiar names. Jackson Holliday, the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, went No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles. The pick after that, Druw Jones, the son of Andruw Jones, went No. 2 overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Here's every pick from the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft got underway in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Baltimore Orioles kicked off the three-day, 20-round event by selecting high school shortstop Jackson Holliday. Holliday, the son of former seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday, was just the first of 616 prospects who will get drafted in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Live updates, analysis of every first-round pick as Orioles take Jackson Holliday at No. 1

The 2022 Major League Baseball draft kicked off Sunday night, with the Baltimore Orioles taking Jackson Holliday, a high school shortstop, with the No. 1 overall pick. MLB's draft was again pushed back from its usual June date in 2022 and moved to Los Angeles to coincide with All-Star Game festivities (the Home Run Derby is set for Monday before the All-Star Game on Tuesday). Sunday night will cover Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft, with Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

MLB Draft 2022: Winners and losers from Round 1

MLB Draft: Winners and losers from the first round. The Major League Baseball Draft is finally upon us and round one delivered on all of the promise in a big way. The Baltimore Orioles elected to pick Jackson Holliday with the first-overall pick in the draft to the surprise of many. Druw Jones had been believed to be the best true talent in the class and was a safe bet to be picked first.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp#The Associated Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy