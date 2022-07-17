New venture fund Ecotone raises $3 million

Profiles in Diversity Journal has named Munmun Chattopadhyay, Ph.D., a faculty researcher and associate professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, to its 2022 Women Worth Watching in STEM list. Chattopadhyay was nominated by TTUHSC El Paso for her research, success in publishing to peer-reviewed research journals and mentorship of TTUHSC El Paso students. Her research focuses on diabetes-related complications, which are a major health issue for El Paso’s diverse border population. The magazine recognized her three-year project that will send artificial mini-hearts to the International Space Station. “In an area like El Paso, there are only so many opportunities for STEM careers,” Chattopadhyay said. “We should promote more opportunities to students so that we can change that.”

EL PASO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO