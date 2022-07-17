ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

New venture fund Ecotone raises $3 million

elpasoinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn El Paso-based venture capital fund founded earlier this year has raised $3 million in its first round of investing. Emma Schwartz, managing partner of Ecotone Investment Fund, said they plan to raise another $1 million over the next several months. She highlighted the fund’s diversity. About 30%...

www.elpasoinc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elpasoinc.com

Sweet success: El Paso is home for candy makers

Shibley Azar started his company in 1907, choosing a location near the Rio Grande for the first home of Azar Nut Company. Azar first focused his business on pecan shelling and packaging. Over the last 115 years, the company now known as Mount Franklin Foods has grown to more than 4,000 employees.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoinc.com

Texas Tech researcher named to Women Worth Watching in STEM list

Profiles in Diversity Journal has named Munmun Chattopadhyay, Ph.D., a faculty researcher and associate professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, to its 2022 Women Worth Watching in STEM list. Chattopadhyay was nominated by TTUHSC El Paso for her research, success in publishing to peer-reviewed research journals and mentorship of TTUHSC El Paso students. Her research focuses on diabetes-related complications, which are a major health issue for El Paso’s diverse border population. The magazine recognized her three-year project that will send artificial mini-hearts to the International Space Station. “In an area like El Paso, there are only so many opportunities for STEM careers,” Chattopadhyay said. “We should promote more opportunities to students so that we can change that.”
EL PASO, TX
elpasoinc.com

TTUHSC El Paso honors radiologist and wife

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso recognized Dr. Arvin Robinson, who led the development of the radiology department and radiology residency program, and his wife, Beverly, for their longtime contributions to the university. At a special event on July 18, TTUHSC El Paso unveiled the Dr. Arvin and Beverly Robinson Conference Room at the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso clinic on Alverta Avenue. Robinson joined the radiology department in 2004, retired from TTUHSC in 2015 and became chairman emeritus of the radiology department.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoinc.com

The Gardner Hotel: Downtown mainstay turns 100

When Stephanie Nebhan walks the halls of the Gardner Hotel in Downtown El Paso, she thinks of the three generations of Nebhan men who have walked the same hallowed grounds since the mid-1940s. It’s the same creaky floors her great grandfather, her grandfather and her father walked for close to...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Business
elpasoinc.com

El Paso's rich railroad history

In the history of El Paso, no two events or technological advancements have had as profound an effect on the economy, culture or landscape as two transportation achievements. The one many see and recognize most today is the construction of Interstate 10 in the 1960s, which all but ensured that the region would be a major trade and travel route for generations.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy