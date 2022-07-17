ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

Sunday Sit Down: AB Head Athletic Trainer Rachel Lamb

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus Head Athletic Trainer Rachel Lamb joins this week’s sit down to chat about being an athletic trainer at the collegiate level. Lamb gives us an overview of what her day to day is like with the Battlers, and her favorite part of the job, “Probably...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Players report for OVAC All-Star game

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Players selected to the OVAC All-Star game reported to practice camp on the 17th in Wheeling. Kickoff for the OVAC All-Star game is set for the 23rd. West Virginia’s team is coached by University head coach John Kelley. “Any time you’re coaching all-stars, you don’t...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Stage is Set for Rudy Mumley All-Star Game

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Over 60 of the best seniors in the Ohio Valley checked into Wheeling University Sunday afternoon. The All-Stars from both Ohio and West Virginia will be dorming and practicing on campus leading up to the game on Saturday. There was a small conference held in the Alma Grace McDonough Center […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Former WVU guard Teyvon Myers returns for Best Virginia

Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - Former West Virginia guard Teyvon Myers is returning to play for the Best Virginia TBT team this year. Before his time at WVU, Myers was the nation’s leading scorer in Divison II basketball. Upon arrival to WVU, Myers quickly became a member of the “Press Virginia” era WVU team that made a Sweet 16 appearance back in 2017. Since his time at WVU, Myers has been playing professionally in Hungary. This past season, he notched 18 points and 4 assists per game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
SportsGrid

2022 West Virginia Mountaineers Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The West Virginia Mountaineers find themselves in no man’s land in the middle of the Big 12 race. Neal Brown is 17-18 across his first three seasons and hopes to break through in 2022. He made a splashy offensive coordinator hire in Graham Harrell from the USC Trojans. His former quarterback J.T. Daniels enters via the transfer portal as an intriguing answer at the position which fits the scheme well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Philippi, WV
Sports
City
Philippi, WV
City
Rachel, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Most Important Season Ever

Morgantown, West Virginia – Huge decisions are being made throughout college sports right now and the world of college athletics revolves around football. Football is King and it’s how a huge chunk of revenue is made for universities around the country. With that said, there has never been...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Mary Jane Belt

Mary Jean Belt, 94, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on November 22, 1927, in Barrackville; a daughter of the late Fredrick Coleman and Freda M. (VanGilder) VanGilder. Mary retired from A+P Stores in Fairmont, Ohio, and Maryland after 40 years of service. Mary is survived by her son, Jack Belt Sr. and his wife, Catherine of Fairmont; her grandson, Jack Belt, Jr.; her brother, Billy VanGilder and his wife, Lonnie of Ashtabula, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Lloyd VanGilder, Kenneth VanGilder, Clarence VanGilder, Jerry VanGilder, and Earnest VanGilder; her sisters, Dorothy Pigott, and Velma Chandler. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, July 22, 2022, from, 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Larry Buckland officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Lawrence “Larry” Earl Wilt, Jr.

Lawrence “Larry” Earl Wilt, Jr. 83, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 11, 1938, in Fairmont; a son of the late Lawrence Earl Sr. and Beatrice (Stanley) Wilt. Larry...
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Where people in Morgantown are moving to most

(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morgantown, WV Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Morgantown between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Angela Rowe

Angela Rowe, 75, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on December 7, 1946, a daughter of the late Louis Utzie and Sarah Mancuso Utzie. Angela was a hairdresser for over 50 years. Angela is survived by her husband James Rowe; children, Scott Rowe, and Kevin Rowe and his wife Becky; grandchildren, Caleb Rowe, Mason Rowe, and Guerin Rowe; sister, Patty Cox; brother, Anthony Utzie and his wife Laura; sister-in-law, Jean and Stanley Biafore; nieces and nephews, Tricia Winkler, Casey Cox, Michael Harris, Sydni Winkler, TJ Winkler, Kim Taylor and her husband Dave, Allison Ferrell and her husband Chris, Stanley Biafore, Reghan Winkler, and Kelly Biafore; and great nieces and nephews, Matt and Brett Taylor, and Isabella and Juliana Ferrell. In addition to her parents, Angela was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Eileen Rowe, daughter-in-law, Michelle Rowe; brother-in-law, William “Buz” Cox II; and a nephew, Joey Linn. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Vigil rites will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. A Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jojan Joseph as Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY

Official name chosen for 12 News groundhog

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the past several weeks, 12 News has asked its viewers, via Facebook, to help name the groundhog, or woodchuck, that lives in our parking lot. Thousands of people weighed in with hundreds of name nominations and thousands of reactions and comments over three posts.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

‘Taste of Morgantown’ to return next month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The culinary event “Taste Of Morgantown” will return next month at a new location after being postponed for two years due to COVID-19. The 12th annual “Taste of Morgantown” will be held at The Track Complex at Mylan Park on Sunday, August 21st.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Alderson Broaddus & Mon Health partner to help nursing shortage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health and Alderson Broaddus University are joining forces to fight the state’s nursing shortage crisis. As part of the program, they’ll help with tuition reimbursement. In return, the students will commit to working for Mon Health for 2 years after graduating. When students...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Linda (McKown) Brannon

On Monday, July 18, 2022, Linda (McKown) Brannon of Clarksburg, WV passed away peacefully at the age of 71. She passed while holding the hand of her devoted husband, Tim and surrounded by family. She battled several illnesses throughout the last years of her life and was a true fighter. But even warriors get tired. She was the proud and dedicated mother of three children; Tim Brannon and wife Norma of Winston-Salem, NC, Aimee Williams and husband Chris of Clarksburg, WV and son Jeremy Brannon and partner Lacy Bolyard of Hillard, OH. While she had only three biological children, she welcomed their friends into her heart and home and treated them as her own. If you knew Linda, she already told you about the five grandchildren she adored; Chase Brannon of Port Orchard, Washington, Drew Brannon of Pittsburgh, PA, Jonah Williams of Clarksburg, WV, Trey Zontek of Morgantown, WV and Kolby Williams of Clarksburg, WV. If you ask them, they would tell you she was a blast and even slid down the pole on the swing-set at her house. She is survived by her husband, Tim and one sister, Sharon Spurlock of Huntington, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garold McKown and Rose Plum and one infant brother. Linda grew up in Clarksburg. She was a 1968 graduate of Washington Irving High School, where she met her faithful husband of 51 years. When working outside the home, she was employed as a ward secretary at United Hospital Center and as an insurance agent/partner at Insure America. But her two favorite “jobs” were raising her children and caring for her grandchildren. She volunteered in her children’s classrooms doing anything that was needed. She chauffeured her children and their friends to a variety of activities and made the best pitcher of Kool Aid any neighborhood kid could ask for. If you were really lucky, you got a homemade pepperoni roll and some sweet tea. She also volunteered at her church, First United Methodist, where she served as the secretary of the administrative board. She loved her husband endlessly and enjoyed traveling with him to a variety of destinations. She was an amazing baker, winning awards for her apple pie. Linda was a friend to everyone she met and went out of her way to help anyone who needed her. She was a kind, loving, smart and beautiful woman and her light in this world will be greatly missed. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Brannon will be cremated. Family and friends will gather at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Second Street, Clarksburg on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Harry Jenkins officiating. Inurnment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society PO Box #91891 Washington, D.C. 20090, or your favorite charity. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Mary V. Courtney Moore

Mary V. Courtney Moore, 96, of Jane Lew, WV, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at her home following an extended illness. Mary was born in Williams River, WV, on June 2, 1926, a daughter of the late Walter M. and Clara Carpenter Dodrill. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Oral Kemper Courtney; three sisters: Regina Cartee, Pauline Dodrill, and Corrine L. Nichols; and two brothers: Herbert Dodrill and Gary Dodrill.
JANE LEW, WV
WDTV

Betty Jane Stover

Betty Jane Stover, 66 of Webster Springs, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at WVU Hospital, Ruby Memorial. She was born February 14, 1956 in Fayetteville to the late Lemuel and Edna Stevens and was a homemaker. Betty enjoyed quilting, drawing, watching scary movies, and working puzzles. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She loved them all dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Steve, Frank and Roy Stevens and sisters, Mary Ann Garrison and Nancy Stevens. She is survived by her son Leroy Stevens; daughter Joanna Baldwin; grandchildren Jeremiah Emory Johnson, Felicia Dessahrai Keeton, and George Thomas Stevens; great-grandchildren Luke Alexander Holenchick, Azzariah Marie Johnson, Kristen Keeton, and Amberlynn Keeton; special nephews Lemuel Steve Garrison and Roy Lee Garrison; special friends Cheryl and Vince Funk; and several other extended family and friends to mourn her passing. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Betty’s family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, July 18

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses tax consequences. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 19, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front brought heavy downpours into our area, resulting in slick roads. Today, the front is east, taking the rain with it, so today will be nice and sunny. Any leftover fog from this morning will lift out by midday. By the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, feeling slightly warmer because of the sunshine. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds in the area. There might be some patchy fog, but it won’t be as heavy compared to this morning. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Because of the sunshine and winds, temperatures will climb into the upper-80s, even breaking 90 degrees in some areas. They might feel slightly warmer because of the humidity, so make sure to drink plenty of water and stay cool. Tomorrow night, a cold front pushes in and produces showers and thunderstorms. Some could bring downpours and gusty winds, so we are watching carefully. The rain leaves the next morning. Then on Thursday afternoon, a weaker disturbance will bring a few showers into our region. Our area then dries out overnight, and by Friday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-80s. Over the weekend, skies will be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will be in the low-90s. Those temperatures might feel warmer, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Then next week, more rain showers and thunderstorm chances move into our area. In short, today will be sunny and seasonable, and expect warmer temperatures and more rain chances later this week.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

