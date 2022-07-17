Pedestrian Struck, Killed While Outside Crosswalks in La Mesa

The scene in La Mesa where a pedestrian died late Saturday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A driver who struck and killed a male jaywalker in La Mesa is not expected to face charges in the case, authorities said.

The victim was attempting to cross University Avenue near 70th Street at about 10:35 p.m. Saturday when he was hit by a male driving a Volkswagen Jetta, according to OnScene.TV.

The motorist immediately stopped and dialed 911. Heartland Fire & Rescue arrived and started life-saving measures, but the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries.

The driver is cooperating with La Mesa police and is not believed to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the collision.