Calhan, CO

Calhan School District launches teacher apprenticeship program to address shortage

By Annabelle Childers
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) -- In response to an ongoing teacher shortage, the state just approved the Calhan School District to launch a teacher apprenticeship program this year.

Through the program, the school district hopes to equip those with prior teaching experience and a passion for teaching to obtain a certificate and fill open positions.

The state recorded 844 open teaching positions in the 2021-2022 school year.f

In order to qualify for the apprenticeship program, applicants must be at least 18 years old and have two years of previous experience as a substitute teacher in a classroom setting.

The goal is to help those without the financial resources to obtain a bachelor's degree, to get a salaried teaching position through the program.

Over two years, apprentices will take a total of eight education courses in partnership with the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. As they take their own classes, they will teach a class at one of eight schools in the Pikes Peak Boces.

Upon the completion of those courses, the apprentices will be able to work as full-time teachers in Colorado.

Calhan School District expects around twenty apprentices for the program's pilot year, but plans to grow that number in the coming years as more schools become part of the program.

