Jordan Sprinkle announced he would be transferring to Arkansas for the 2023 season just days ago. Now he may never make it to campus. Sprinkle, a transfer from Cal-Santa Barbara, was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox. The Sox had selected Arkansas pitcher Peyton Pallette in the second round the day before.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO