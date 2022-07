James Harden isn't playing hardball in contract talks with the Philadelphia 76ers; he just wants "whatever is left over." "I had conversations with [team president] Daryl [Morey], and it was explained how we could get better and what the market value was for certain players. I told Daryl to improve the roster, sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left over," Harden told Yahoo Sports. "This is how bad I want to win. I want to compete for a championship. That's all that matters to me at this stage. I'm willing to take less to put us in position to accomplish that."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO