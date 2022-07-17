ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Skyscraper-sized asteroid to pass Earth Sunday

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink, Aaron Marrie
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6CcN_0gj2ha3M00

( WTAJ ) — An asteroid the size of a skyscraper will pass Earth Sunday, making its closest approach to our planet in almost 100 years, according to NASA .

Asteroid 2022 KY4 is between 220 and 492 feet in diameter and it travels at an estimated 16,900 mph. KY4 is considered an Amor-class asteroid, meaning it orbits between Earth and Mars.

NASA says the giant rock will miss our planet by about 3.8 million miles.

In the past, the rock has made close encounters with earth, most recently in 1959. After Sunday, we won’t see it this close until May 2048.

Man suing Bass Pro Shops over socks

It still reaches NASA’s classification of “potentially hazardous” because it orbits within 4.7 million miles of Earth and measures greater than 140 meters in size.

There are no asteroids that currently pose a significant risk of impacting Earth within the next 100 years, according to NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office .

Meanwhile, one of the most popular meteor showers – the Perseid Meteor Shower – is underway. While it won’t reach its peak until August, you still have the chance to see dozens of meteors streak through the night sky, as long as the moon isn’t too bright.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Asteroid#Amor#Nexstar Media Inc
CNET

NASA Mars Rover Spots Spaghetti-Like Object

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. I just checked, and there are no Italian restaurants on Mars. So there goes one explanation for an odd object photographed by NASA's Perseverance rover on Tuesday. It isn't spaghetti. Nor is it a sea creature or a hair ball. It looks like a tangle of string or shredded material that's clinging together.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Spots Mystery Rocket Impact Site on Moon

Astronomers discovered a rocket body heading toward a lunar collision late last year. Impact occurred on March 4, 2022, with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) later spotting the resulting crater. Surprisingly the crater is actually two craters, an eastern crater (18-meter diameter, about 19.5 yards) superimposed on a western crater (16-meter diameter, about 17.5 yards).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope detects water on distant planet

Nasa has revealed that the James Webb Space Telescope has detected signs of water on a planet more than a thousand light years away. The US space agency said it’s multi-billion dollar space telescope “captured the signature of water” on the giant gas planet WASP 96-b, which orbits a star 1,150 light years away.
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek

How to See Huge Passing Comet at Its Closest Point to Earth

The comet C/2017 K2 is due to reach its closest point to Earth on Thursday, and it will be possible to see it either online or in-person—provided you have a telescope and dark skies. The comet has attracted scientists' attention for years since it was first discovered in 2017....
ASTRONOMY
Business Insider

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope imaged Jupiter's rings and moons, in white-hot infrared

NASA has cast its most powerful infrared eye on Jupiter with a new set of images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The new observatory, orbiting the sun about 1 million miles from Earth, proved it can peer more than 13 billion light-years across the universe this week, when NASA released its first full-color images. They show countless galaxies, stars, and clouds of dust in the distant universe.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

'Threatening' Asteroid on a Collision Course With Earth Has Just Been Downgraded

It's comforting to know that there are people who are literally paid to watch the night sky to ensure that at least we'll be informed if an asteroid will hit the Earth. Technology and near-Earth surveys have become advanced enough that the likelihood of a planet-killer-sized asteroid coming out of nowhere, as is so prevalent in modern media depictions, is extremely unlikely.
ASTRONOMY
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy