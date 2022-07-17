ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

MLB Draft 2022 Open Thread: A’s pick 19th, 56th, 69th

By Alex Hall
Athletics Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday marks the first day of a three-day process. Day One features the first two rounds plus all compensation rounds, covering the first 80 overall picks. The Oakland A’s...

www.athleticsnation.com

Comments / 0

 

Sports Illustrated

MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team’s First-Round Pick

The Orioles have just enjoyed their best stretch of baseball in quite some time. On Sunday, they’ll take the first pick in the MLB draft for the second time in four years. Sunday’s draft is happening later in the calendar than usual in order to coincide with the All-Star break, but the added wait has only ratcheted up the anticipation. There are plenty several sons of former Major League stars expected to be taken early—Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones), Jackson Holliday (Matt Holliday) and Justin Crawford (Carl Crawford), to name a few—along with Kumar Rocker, who was a first-round pick by the Mets last year but did not sign amid injury concerns. Rocker has a chance to get taken in the first round once again on Sunday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
CalSportsReport

One More Cal Player Taken on Final Day of MLB Draft

A sixth Cal player was taken in the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday when shortstop Keshawn Ogans was taken in the 20th and final round with 605th overall pick by the Atlanta Braves. Cal had one player taken on the first day -- first-round choice Dylan Beavers -- and...
MLB
Yardbarker

Scouting report for each Day 2 selection in the 2022 MLB Draft

The Braves were busy on Day 1, selecting four pitchers — three of them coming from the high school ranks. On Day 2, Atlanta kicked things off with three college bats:. Round 3, Pick 96: C Drake Baldwin — Missouri State. Baldwin’s best tool is his offense, and...
MLB
CowbellCorner

2022 MLB Draft: Mississippi State Commitment Jett Williams Drafted 14th Overall by New York Mets

Mississippi State baseball commitment Jett Williams was selected 14th overall by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night. Williams prepped at Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas, where he was ranked as the top shortstop and overall player in the state according to Perfect Game. Nationally, he is a top-20 player and the fifth-best at his position.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Long selected by Giants in 20th round of MLB Draft

Arizona State junior third baseman Ethan Long was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the last pick in the 20th and final round of the MLB Draft Tuesday. Long was the sixth ASU player picked in the draft, behind juniors Joe Lampe at No. 92 overall to Cleveland, Sean McLain at No. 165 overall to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Nate Baez in the 12th round to the Minnesota Twins along with senior pitchers Kyle Luckham and Adam Tulloch, who were selected by in the 15th round by the Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllBruins

UCLA RHP Jared Karros Follows Father’s Lead, Picked By LA Dodgers in MLB Draft

Jared Karros isn't only heading to his hometown team – he's joining a team that's been in his family for decades. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected first baseman Eric Karros in the sixth round of the 1988 MLB Draft, and 34 years later, the club has secured the rights to his son. UCLA baseball right-handed pitcher Jared Karros came off the board with the No. 495 pick of 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday, with the Dodgers poetically being the team to call his name in the 16th round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
deseret.com

Happenings from the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft

Sunday night marked the beginning of the 2022 MLB draft — the draft will conclude Tuesday after a total of 20 rounds over three days — and while the players selected likely won’t make any impact on Major League Baseball for at least a few years, they provided plenty of interesting stories with their selections.
MLB

