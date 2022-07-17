ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

YCQM: July 17, 2022

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The struggle to find help for kids who need round-the-clock care. Our Christina Guessferd...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Police: Body of missing Harvard woman found in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WHDH)– Police in Vermont said a body found in a vehicle Tuesday morning is that of a Massachusetts woman who had been reported missing over the weekend. Brattleboro Police said they found the body of 23-year-old Mary Anderson Tuesday morning in her truck just before 1 a.m.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Vermont National Guard and Austria form official partnership

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard and the Republic of Austria are officially state partners. Tuesday, at a signing ceremony in Vienna, the partnership recognized and formalized the relationship between the Republic of Austria and Vermont. General Daniel Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau says “today’s...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Bear-human conflicts on the rise

Vermont State Police say they’ve shot and killed Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass. who was being sought in connection with the suspicious death of a missing Massachusetts woman, Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard Mass. VTNG and Austria form official partnership. Updated: 37 minutes ago. Vermont State Police on...
FITCHBURG, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
WCAX

VSP conducted 18 internal investigations last year

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State Police report released Tuesday reveals troopers violated policy a dozen times over a six-month period last year. The synopses of internal investigations details 18 formal, internal VSP investigations into trooper misconduct between July and December of 2021. Internally generated investigations mean the complaint was filed by a co-worker or employee of the department.
WATERBURY, VT
WWLP

Two from Springfield arrested in Vermont for narcotics found in rental car

MANCHESTER, VT (WWLP) – Two people from Springfield were arrested last week in Vermont after police found narcotics inside a rental vehicle during a traffic stop. Manchester Police stopped a vehicle on Monday, July 11 at 11:30 p.m. for a traffic stop on Route 7. The vehicle was reported as a rental vehicle out of Springfield and was heading to Rutland, Vermont. Officers found prescription pain killers which were identified as opioids, an unknown white powder, and a tasing device with multiple cartridges inside the vehicle. No one in the vehicle was able to identify to police what the unknown white powder was.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCAX

Clifford drops out of race for Congress

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With three weeks to go until Vermont’s August primary, there is one less Democrat in the race for Congress. Vermont Digger is reporting that Sianay Chase Clifford is dropping out of the race. The 27-year-old Progressiver from Essex cited lack of funding as the reason for stepping away from the race.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Knight
WCAX

Vt. electric utilities urge customers to ‘defeat the peak’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s going to be hot Wednesday and some Vermont electric utilities are already asking customers to conserve energy. With temperatures expected in the 90s, Vermont Electric Cooperative is asking people to cut back on their usage Wednesday evening through Thursday evening because demand for electricity across New England will be high.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Teen celebrates completion of swim from Vermont to Canada

Amelia the chicken spends her day doing, well, what chickens do: digging up dirt; looking for dinner, bugs and grass mostly; or hanging with her feathered friends at her Hinesburg henhouse. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 3 hours ago. Your Monday evening outlook. Burlington City Council to consider long-term lease for Beta...
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Rutland theatre among projects benefiting from pandemic funding

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont economic development officials are highlighting millions of dollars in investments designed to revitalize downtowns. Rutland’s Paramount Theatre has been undergoing renovations for years. They secured a $345,000 Capital Investment Grant last year created that will allow them to upgrade their lobby, box office, create new bathrooms, and restore the theater’s historic marquee. The upgrades are expected to provide $600,000 in economic revenue for Rutland.
RUTLAND, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX

Vt. to use $58M in pandemic funding to aid entrepreneurs, start-ups

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars will soon be available for Vermont entrepreneurs as the state prepares to spend nearly $58 million in federal pandemic funding aimed at Vermont entrepreneurs and small business startups. Vermont’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) will include access to low-interest loans and early-stage...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returns with on-farm event

Educational event aims to raise awareness of dairy practices, community contributions and family life. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returned today after two years of limited activity, welcoming the public to Gosliga Farm in Addison, Vermont. Saturday’s event was the first physical gathering for the annual event since 2019, with nearly 2,000 visitors enjoying a local Vermont breakfast and then a self-guided tour of the dairy farm located in the Champlain Valley. Since 2014, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm has worked to connect the public with hard-working dairy farming families like the Gosligas – who produce wholesome dairy, care deeply for their cows, and work to protect, maintain and improve the working-landscapes of Vermont.
ADDISON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Trooper accused of lying to law enforcement pleads not guilty

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont State Police trooper pleaded not guilty today during an arraignment for multiple charges, including lying to another law enforcement officer. Trooper Dylan Lamere has been on "paid relief-from-duty" since he was issued a traffic violation back on May 8. As of today, Lamere went...
ESSEX, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
WCAX

Vt. corrections officer arrested for domestic assault

MCINDOE FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A corrections officer at the Saint Johnsbury prison is off the job following multiple charges. Officer Michael Baker is accused of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, aggravated sex assault, and interference with access to emergency services. Authorities say the alleged crimes were also committed in front of a child.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont to receive $57.9M to help startups, entrepreneurs

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont will get nearly $58 million in federal funding to help entrepreneurs and small business startups gain access to loans and seed funding. “This program will support our innovative employers, helping them to grow and become national leaders while strengthening our communities here at home,” Scott said.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Remains of Vermont soldier reported KIA during WWII recovered

WASHINGTON — The remains of a Vermont soldier who was killed in battle during WWII are finally set to return home after being lost for more than 70 years. Army Pvt. Alevin Hathaway, 20, of Hinesburg, was reported missing in action on Nov. 6, 1944, after his unit engaged in battle with German forces near Hürtgen, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy