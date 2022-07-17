UCLA Women's Basketball Sends Offer to Class of 2024 Point Guard Britt Prince

The Bruins have become the most recent high major program to enter the recruiting battle for one of the top backcourt players in the Midwest.

Coach Cori Close and assistant coach Tony Newman have identified the next class of 2024 prospect UCLA women’s basketball will try to sway to Westwood. The Bruins' staff has offered Elkhorn North High School (NE) point guard Britt Prince a scholarship, she revealed Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

UCLA joins Creighton, Nebraska, South Dakota State, Louisville, Iowa State, Omaha, Iowa, North Carolina, Maryland, Oregon, Michigan, Indiana, Kansas State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Marquette, Penn State, NC State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Virginia Tech, Harvard, Missouri, Mississippi State, Belmont, DePaul and Florida by becoming the 29th program to reach out to Prince with a scholarship offer.

Prince is one of the highest-rated guards in the class of 2024. According to espnW's Super 60 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings, the 5-foot-11 Prince is listed as a five-star recruit, the No. 11 player in the nation, the No. 5 point guard in the country and the No. 1 prospect from Nebraska.

On April 15, Prince was named to the 2021-22 MaxPreps Sophomore All-America First Team. Prince averaged 24.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 4.3 assists a game while also shooting 40.4% from 3-point range and 83.7% percent from the line, leading Elkhorn to a 26-1 record and state title in the process.

The Bruins have been unafraid to recruit outside of Los Angeles in recent years, which shined through in their successful pursuits of rising freshmen Kiki Rice and Christeen Iwuala, who are from Washington, DC, and Texas, respectively.

And with UCLA moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten in 2024 – which would be Prince's freshman year – the Bruins may have a better chance drawing Midwestern recruits out in Los Angeles moving forward. In Prince's case, UCLA will be playing regular conference games in her home state, just 50 miles from her high school in Lincoln.

There is still a while to go in Prince's recruitment before a decision is made, and it is possible the Bruins could earn a visit should they remain in close contact with the Elkhorn, Nebraska, native moving forward.

PHOTO COURTESY OF BRITT PRINCE/TWITTER