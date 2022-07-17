Arizona 3, San Diego 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Merrill Kelly gave up one run in six innings and David Peralta hit a solo homer to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Arizona went into the All-Star break on a good note but dropped two of three games at San Diego to finish a 2-4 road trip. “It wasn’t an easy day to play this game. We have had some tough games and tough loses but our guys just rose up and showed a lot of heart. I was really proud of them today,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “Merrill had a wonderful presence on the mound, he was on the attack from the first pitch onward.” The Padres concluded their first half by losing six of their last nine games.

