Don't forget about your animals in this heat

I saw something the other day that reminded just how brutal this heat is for animals. Animals don't sweat like we do and can't tell us when they've reached their limit.

I was in an animal emergency clinic once when they brought in a beautiful German Shepherd on a stretcher. His young owner, I'm guessing a college student, had taken him with her jogging. He collapsed and she managed to load him up in her car and drive him to the clinic. Multiple IVs of fluid couldn't save him. I knew he was gone when I heard her blood curdling scream.

So what did I see? I live at the edge of Alief, right by Sugar Land. Like the edge of town often is, it's a mix of residential, industrial and open acreage. Now and then, I see people riding horses along the side of Eldridge. Thursday, driving home from work, I saw a dead horse on the side of the road. A ..... DEAD ..... HORSE. My guess is the heat got to it.

Take care of your animals.

Posted by u/NotDeadYet57

How sad to think how many animals are suffering from the heat 💔💔💔 (u/Y4ZMC07)

Yeah tried to take my dog for a run this morning when it was 82. She started dragging less than a mile in so we walked home and I had to hose her off to cool her down. She could do 4 miles without a problem when we lived in Cleveland. (u/urinal_cake_futures)

I work on freeways and I see so many dead animals due to heat (u/itzmailtime)

Dogs cannot be outside in this heat period! Do not take your dogs on runs or long walks. I have a lazy dog and an extremely athletic dog. We kept them both inside all summer and do dog parks later in the evening for about 20 min that’s it. They get mental exercises inside and go out just to use RR. (u/lilyintx)

a dead horse at the side of the road? where was the owner? (u/okiedokie321)