Fort Bend Police department must have a serious budgetary deficit this month

Normally I see this kind of behaviour at the end of the month but for the past 4-5 days I have seen a huge uptick in fort bend PD sitting and pulling over hard working people going slightly over the speed limit.

It's mainly in the area north of Sugarland, and south of Cinco ranch on the west side.

2 days ago around my block there were 3 people pulled over on one stretch of road as I went to HEB - so when I went back home I went the other way to avoid them, and there was another 4 fort bend PD cops sitting on the other side waiting for people to slip also.

It's very unusual, even for revenue collection that they would go this hard.

I always see 2-5 cops camping out around there especially in the evenings. (u/MalistairetheUndying)

Fun fact, right now, some Courts are still so back logged from COVID that pleading not guilty and requesting a trial by judge has a year scheduling delay. (u/brian_vogel)

Im not complaining. The roads have been getting insanely bad and most of the cars I see doing traffic violations end up having paper plates lol. I literally think at this point the population has unanimously changed the speed limit on 290 to 90mph. (u/bakerpls98)

They need to get those recklessly speeding paper plate drivers. AND those fake student drivers lol. It’s gotten bad. (u/Affectionate-Sir9290)

Good, we all know there’s a ton of bad drivers here. It would be nice not to have to worry about getting on the road from time to time. (u/Jubilee021)