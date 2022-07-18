ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is why insurance is so high

 3 days ago
How is this legal? (u/Ok-Salamander3217)
Isn’t that an automatic ticket? (u/Pinkykatz72)
I got rear ended by an asshole that had one of these. It happened in the express lanes, he wasn’t paying attention that traffic had stopped. We were moving into the non existent emergency lane and the dude literally drove over the barriers and booked it. I was able to semi catch up to him, but unfortunately 4 cylinder Outbacks are cows. Dude caused about $4,500 in damage and I had to pay $500 in deductible. Could not see the asshole’s plate number at all throughout the entire ordeal 🤦🏻‍♂️ (u/Jippers305)
Of course he has a thin blue line sticker. 🤦🏻‍♂️ (u/HurbleBurble)
You're going to cause a lot of crying and butthurt as big truck owners are a very thin skinned lot (u/PicaPaoDiablo)

