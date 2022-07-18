Moved from Philly a few years ago but still miss the bookstore behind the philadelphia free library

I grew up in the NE and my family has since moved away. My mom (late 70’s) and sisters were in town for a concert last Tuesday night. On Wednesday afternoon my sisters, niece, and mom walked from their hotel to Love park. On the walk back my mom collapsed from the heat and was nearing a heat stroke. Instantly people around my mom sprung to her aid. Multiple people stood by my mom to block the sun while an electrician literally ran to a store and brought my mom two cold water bottles to cool her down. I just want to say thank you! Not living in the area anymore I hear lots of doom and gloom about Philly, but this really made me emotional. Thank you to those that helped my mom, you really showed how amazing Philly actually still is.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO