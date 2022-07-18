ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moved from Philly a few years ago but still miss the bookstore behind the philadelphia free library

 3 days ago
Moved from Philly a few years ago but still miss the bookstore behind the philadelphia free library

Them and the Bookhaven are the best. (u/_atworkdontsendnudes)
As a lover of used bookstores, I've never had good luck with this one. I still stop by every now and then, though. Love a shop with a cat. My fave used book stores in the city are Last Word Bookshop and The Book Trader! (u/thotsandslayers)
I took this photo almost two years ago and put it on Google maps! Funny to see it on the subreddit now (u/AdorablePrawn)
Love this place. Have gotten some stellar hardcover/bestsellers for dirt cheap, and donate the books I don’t want back to them. Plus, bookstore cats!! 🐈 (u/GreatWhiteRapper)
There was another one years ago on Chestnut st. I miss it every time I go down that block. (u/reese81944)

Aggregate posts from Twitter to help you stay in touch with local municipality.

