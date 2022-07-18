ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat’s and Genos have gone full circle from “extremely overrated” to now kind of underrated

Of course every time you mention either of these, people grab their “TOURIST TRAP” pitchforks, but they’re actually tastier than a handful of the other ”cooler” places like Jims or Cleavers.
I know pats and Genos are very different steaks, but I love how quick and easy they are to order, even if the line seems long. Maybe it’s just because I avoid them Friday nights, but if I’m strolling past there around dinner one night It takes less than 5 mins to walk away with one.

They *are* a tourist spot. They're also pretty good. There's also better cheese steaks in Philly. All 3 of those things can be true (u/Mimehunter)
Nice try, Dr Oz ! (u/FaceMaulingChimp)
GENOS IS FUCKING TRASH PATS BOW AND FOREVER (u/sonnycirico215)
John’s Roast Pork has the best cheesesteaks I have ever had. And I have had my fair share from everywhere. (u/Gymfrog007)
Yeah when I moved to Philly for the second time I made a point of trying cheesteaks from around the city + Donkeys over in Camden. I’d say both are pretty average, not amazing but also not terrible (and dear god are there some terrible places). Pats has far better bread but I actually like the taste of Genos long meat strips better. Roast pork is the true Philly sandwich king, though I’ve also really been digging the meatball / broccoli rabe sandwich Vincenzos puts together. (u/felis_scipio)

Thank you Philly! I hear lots of doom and gloom about Philly, but this really made me emotional

I grew up in the NE and my family has since moved away. My mom (late 70’s) and sisters were in town for a concert last Tuesday night. On Wednesday afternoon my sisters, niece, and mom walked from their hotel to Love park. On the walk back my mom collapsed from the heat and was nearing a heat stroke. Instantly people around my mom sprung to her aid. Multiple people stood by my mom to block the sun while an electrician literally ran to a store and brought my mom two cold water bottles to cool her down. I just want to say thank you! Not living in the area anymore I hear lots of doom and gloom about Philly, but this really made me emotional. Thank you to those that helped my mom, you really showed how amazing Philly actually still is.
Vice

Philly Cheesesteak Mac Recipe

Whenever people go to Philly, they always get wrapped up in that cheesesteak war for the best one. Well, we got the best cheesesteak Mac now, so how ‘bout that!. 1 ½ pounds|680 grams sirloin steak, thinly sliced. for the flourless cheese sauce:. 2 cups|500 ml whole milk.
Moved from Philly a few years ago but still miss the bookstore behind the philadelphia free library

Moved from Philly a few years ago but still miss the bookstore behind the philadelphia free librarymikeyv683. Them and the Bookhaven are the best. (u/_atworkdontsendnudes) As a lover of used bookstores, I've never had good luck with this one. I still stop by every now and then, though. Love a shop with a cat. My fave used book stores in the city are Last Word Bookshop and The Book Trader! (u/thotsandslayers)
Outsider.com

Brown Bear Chases Down Prey at Full Sprint in Shocking Moment Caught on Camera: VIDEO

A rare sight: Watch as this brown bear goes full hunting mode on a shoreside deer, displaying incredible speed and power. If you know bears, then you know they’re some of nature’s most efficient omnivores. As likely to eat berries and foliage as they are to dine on the meat of prey, both brown and black bears will eat just about anything. But if there’s one takeaway from this latest blip of nature caught on film, it’s never to underestimate the hunting skills of a bear.
Field & Stream

Watch: Angry Hippo Takes on a Whole Pride of Lions

Three lions trying to cross a river in Botswana learn in a hurry who owns the pool in a video posted on Youtube by Latest Sightings on Tuesday. A furiously charging hippo sends the big cats scrambling in each of the cardinal directions, nearly chomping down on one lion’s backside.
The Guardian

Country diary: My dad and I, watching a hoopoe, finally

A stranger in the horse paddocks takes me back to my childhood. I’m 10 and Dad has just returned from a business trip to India. He shows me a photograph he’s taken of the most implausible bird. It has a breast the colour of pale sand, wings that look like they belong to a flying zebra and a flamboyant crest that’s tipped with black. I am awestruck by the beauty of this fantastical beast.
Stereogum

We Were Front And Center For The Armed At Pitchfork Fest And Holy Shit

When the smoke cleared, the first thing I saw was the jacked men in tank tops brandishing guitars. Then the women in Juggalo face paint clutching microphones. Then the blindfolded guy behind the keyboard. Not long after the handsome devil with the mischievous grin raised his fist, the heavy bass drone gave way to a punishingly loud, feverishly intense monolithic onslaught.
InsideHook

Here’s a Jalapeño Poppers Recipe That’ll Make Your Cardiologist Happy

Whether breaded and stuffed with cheese or deep-fried and wrapped in meat and bacon, each variety of jalapeño popper that’s served at a Super Bowl party or sports bar traces its stems back to 1993 when Anchor Food Products, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of processed snack foods under the McCain Foods umbrella, registered a trademark for the exclusive use of the phrase “jalapeño poppers” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.
12tomatoes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

What does this dip have to do with cowboys? I don’t really have an answer for that. What I can tell you, though, is that it’s so hearty and zesty and creamy and cheesy that any cowboy would love it. But so would anyone who happens to dip a chip into it — it’s basically irresistible. That’s a given when you combine spicy sausage with a cream cheese base and you bake it. You can’t resist!
TheFitFork

No-Crust Tomato Pie – Lower Carb, Gluten-free

Crustless Tomato Pie is a low-carb spin on one of my favorite southern dishes. Such a yummy way to use up a bumper crop of sweet, ripe tomatoes. Most southern tomato pies have a pastry crust, but I personally like mine without! Tomatoes tend to get watery and seep all over a crust and make it unpleasantly soggy, especially you have leftovers. But a crustless tomato tart or pie doesn’t have nearly the same issue.
12tomatoes.com

Woman Buys Secondhand Couch Only To Discover It’s A Totally Different Color

This woman took a secondhand couch home from the thrift store and that should have been the whole story, right?. Usually, it does not get much more interesting than that. However, the story that this woman is telling is something else. She is standing on what she has said and we cannot wait to see her try to explain it. You won’t be able to believe it, either.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Don McLean isn't a 'happy person'

Don McLean is "not a happy person". The 76-year-old singer is "fragile" and "feels things acutely" so has learned over the years the best way to protect himself is not to place too many demands on his time and to avoid pushing himself to exhaustion. He said: "I'm not a...
Guitar World Magazine

8 David Gilmour techniques that will change your playing style

David Gilmour’s lead style is a fusion of electric blues phrasing and rock guitar techniques, with an emphasis on string bending, whammy bar vibrato and a soulful touch, all delivered with unmatched taste and feel. To help you get inside his style, here we take a look at his playing techniques.
