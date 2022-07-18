Pat’s and Genos have gone full circle from “extremely overrated” to now kind of underrated
Of course every time you mention either of these, people grab their “TOURIST TRAP” pitchforks, but they’re actually tastier than a handful of the other ”cooler” places like Jims or Cleavers.
I know pats and Genos are very different steaks, but I love how quick and easy they are to order, even if the line seems long. Maybe it’s just because I avoid them Friday nights, but if I’m strolling past there around dinner one night It takes less than 5 mins to walk away with one.
Posted by u/garbageeater
They *are* a tourist spot. They're also pretty good. There's also better cheese steaks in Philly. All 3 of those things can be true (u/Mimehunter)
Nice try, Dr Oz ! (u/FaceMaulingChimp)
GENOS IS FUCKING TRASH PATS BOW AND FOREVER (u/sonnycirico215)
John’s Roast Pork has the best cheesesteaks I have ever had. And I have had my fair share from everywhere. (u/Gymfrog007)
Yeah when I moved to Philly for the second time I made a point of trying cheesteaks from around the city + Donkeys over in Camden. I’d say both are pretty average, not amazing but also not terrible (and dear god are there some terrible places). Pats has far better bread but I actually like the taste of Genos long meat strips better. Roast pork is the true Philly sandwich king, though I’ve also really been digging the meatball / broccoli rabe sandwich Vincenzos puts together. (u/felis_scipio)
Comments / 0