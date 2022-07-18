ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you kidding me? They smoke crack on this corner

Are you kidding me? They smoke crack on this corner.Phila21767

Posted by u/Phila21767

Did you just move to Philly? They smoke crack on many corners. (u/Raecino)
Wow $5100 a month in total rent here? Holy fuck I wish I owned something like that. (u/CroatianSensation79)
Didn’t Angelo Bruno get blown up there (u/KenzoWap)
https://www.zillow.com/philadelphia-pa-19148/rent-houses/ You could rent a house in the same zip code for those prices. (u/Optimal-Ad6969)
Real shocker that the dude whose rent hasn't been raised in 8 years has no idea what the current rental market is like. (u/1up)

Moved from Philly a few years ago but still miss the bookstore behind the philadelphia free library

Moved from Philly a few years ago but still miss the bookstore behind the philadelphia free librarymikeyv683. Them and the Bookhaven are the best. (u/_atworkdontsendnudes) As a lover of used bookstores, I've never had good luck with this one. I still stop by every now and then, though. Love a shop with a cat. My fave used book stores in the city are Last Word Bookshop and The Book Trader! (u/thotsandslayers)
Thank you Philly! I hear lots of doom and gloom about Philly, but this really made me emotional

I grew up in the NE and my family has since moved away. My mom (late 70’s) and sisters were in town for a concert last Tuesday night. On Wednesday afternoon my sisters, niece, and mom walked from their hotel to Love park. On the walk back my mom collapsed from the heat and was nearing a heat stroke. Instantly people around my mom sprung to her aid. Multiple people stood by my mom to block the sun while an electrician literally ran to a store and brought my mom two cold water bottles to cool her down. I just want to say thank you! Not living in the area anymore I hear lots of doom and gloom about Philly, but this really made me emotional. Thank you to those that helped my mom, you really showed how amazing Philly actually still is.
