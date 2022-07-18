Philadelphia is losing city workers faster than it can hire them

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the ozone that covers Philadelphia and the surrounding counties. People with health conditions need to stay inside in air conditioning if they can. For people who do spend any extended time outside, doctors say it is important to know how to stay safe in the heat. Ashley Williams is staying in the shade in Northern Liberties and her kids are enjoying the start of this heat wave, splashing in the backyard. “We’re trying to stay safe and beat the heat,” Williams said. Whether it is...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO