Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia is losing city workers faster than it can hire them

Philadelphia Civic
Philadelphia Civic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kLjv_0gj2XfB300
Reddit

Posted by u/PhillyPanda

FWIW: I've been in processing for a seasonal Parks and Rec job for going on 4 weeks now. Just in order to get to this point, I had to make 2 doctors visits for physicals and pay $59 for clearances (nevermind the $88 for the physical and required TB test). The job pays $14.25/hour. Of course the city can't hire people quickly. Their process is not built to do so. (u/RoverTheMonster)
Well the pay sucks and the city gov is a mess so I don’t blame people for leaving or not applying. (u/PHL852)
Well, I just took a look at the site and found a listing in my field. I can tell you the pay is far too low for the experience and qualifications they are requiring. Even ten years ago as entry level with only a bachelor's degree I was making more than that... (u/sharksnack3264)
Hi there hello, City worker here! This is 100% correct. People are actively working to get City jobs. They are in VERY high demand. The City literally doesn't know how to hire efficiently. I know one lady who worked for like most of a year to become a librarian. The City only hires the most intensely dedicated people... who then get there, get jaded, and stop wanting to dedicate themselves to the job (Most of the time, not always). It's fucking stupid. (u/JMCatron)
I work for a city department and we’ve had many retirements/departures with few replacements during the Covid era. I am still pulling “temporary” double duty work over a year later for a coworker who was never replaced after they moved on. The test for the position has been posted at least 3 times over the last 2 years and has failed to result in generating an interview. This isn’t grunt physical or clerical work, either, it’s a professional track position with hiring bonuses and guaranteed progression given satisfactory reviews. The hiring and promotional processes that the city uses are outdated and extremely inefficient. The testing used is extremely hit or miss for whatever position one is applying for and the “lists” generated as a result of these tests are often ignored by hiring departments in favor of rewarding management’s favorites. (u/stepth)

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

clsphila.org

Workers Sue Walmart for Violating Philadelphia’s Fair Workweek Law

PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Two Philadelphia workers have filed a class action against Walmart, alleging that the company regularly failed to follow Philadelphia’s Fair Workweek Law. The workers are represented by Community Legal Services of Philadelphia and co-counsel from Lichten & Liss-Riordan P.C., Werman Salas, and Willig, Williams & Davidson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Water Department Delays Shutting Off Water For Delinquent Residential Customers Due To Heat Emergency

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Water Department has delayed shutting the water off for delinquent residential customers due to the heat emergency impacting the region. Shutoffs were scheduled to start on Wednesday, but a spokesperson for the department told CBS3 that shutoffs will resume once the emergency declaration is lifted. It will be the first time in two years the Philadelphia Water Department will shut off the water for delinquent residential customers. (Credit: CBS3) Once the heat emergency is lifted, some workers will be shutting off service to customers if they have unpaid bills totaling more than $1,000 and haven’t signed up for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Two former SEPTA Employees Sentenced for Bribery and Fraud in $900,000 Scheme

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that David Abell, 73, of Chincoteague Island, VA, and Rodney Martinez, 51, of Blackwood, NJ, were sentenced Tuesday by United States District Court Judge C. Darnell Jones for bribery and fraud offenses in connection with a scheme to defraud SEPTA of approximately $900,000. Abell was sentenced to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay over $213,000 restitution and to forfeit nearly $96,300. Martinez was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $292,000 restitution and to forfeit nearly $144,300. Both defendants had pleaded guilty to charges of federal program bribery and federal program theft — Abell in November 2021 and Martinez in December 2021.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Convertible Stable in Fitler Square

This low-slung, high-ceilinged building, built in 1915 as a stable, currently houses an architectural firm — and you might want to hire that firm to transform the stable into the home you’ve always wanted. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘Heat Stroke Is A Medical Emergency’: Symptoms To Look For As Dangerous Heat Moves Into Philadelphia Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the ozone that covers Philadelphia and the surrounding counties. People with health conditions need to stay inside in air conditioning if they can. For people who do spend any extended time outside, doctors say it is important to know how to stay safe in the heat. Ashley Williams is staying in the shade in Northern Liberties and her kids are enjoying the start of this heat wave, splashing in the backyard. “We’re trying to stay safe and beat the heat,” Williams said. Whether it is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to be outfitted with license plate readers in agreement between property owner and Plymouth Township

During the July 13th meeting of Plymouth Township’s Council, the council members voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the Goldenberg Group, which owns the 47-acre Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting, to install license plate readers on the Metroplex property. In addition, the township and the property owner have agreed to split the annual fee (approximately $12,000) for the license plate readers with the township. Note that there will also be readers in locations around the property as well.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
thedp.com

Former Philadelphia congressman pleads guilty to election fraud

Former United States Congressman and Philadelphia native Michael “Ozzie” Myers pleaded guilty in June to multiple instances of election fraud taking place over the span of several years. Myers admitted to conspiring with election officials, particularly Philadelphia election ward leaders Domenick Demuro and Marie Beren, to add votes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Philadelphia attorney appointed Chair of PA Turnpike Commission

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) elected a new Chair to the five-member governing body Tuesday. Philadelphia attorney Wadud Ahmad, a founding partner in the Philadelphia law firm Ahmad Zaffarese LLC, was appointed to the commission in September 2020. Ahmad said he will be working to adapt the organization to changes in […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Visiting The Haunted Cresson Sanatorium

One of Pennsylvania's most haunted destinations is the Cresson Sanatorium. This historic institution includes several buildings, including the hospital, sanatorium, and End of Life Building. Visitors can explore the grounds independently or join a tour guided by ghost hunters. Visiting the haunted sanatorium requires advance reservations through Ghost Hunts USA. You can reserve a spot online or through their Facebook page.
BRADDOCK, PA
