Philadelphia is losing city workers faster than it can hire them
Posted by u/PhillyPanda
FWIW: I've been in processing for a seasonal Parks and Rec job for going on 4 weeks now. Just in order to get to this point, I had to make 2 doctors visits for physicals and pay $59 for clearances (nevermind the $88 for the physical and required TB test). The job pays $14.25/hour. Of course the city can't hire people quickly. Their process is not built to do so. (u/RoverTheMonster)
Well the pay sucks and the city gov is a mess so I don’t blame people for leaving or not applying. (u/PHL852)
Well, I just took a look at the site and found a listing in my field. I can tell you the pay is far too low for the experience and qualifications they are requiring. Even ten years ago as entry level with only a bachelor's degree I was making more than that... (u/sharksnack3264)
Hi there hello, City worker here! This is 100% correct. People are actively working to get City jobs. They are in VERY high demand. The City literally doesn't know how to hire efficiently. I know one lady who worked for like most of a year to become a librarian. The City only hires the most intensely dedicated people... who then get there, get jaded, and stop wanting to dedicate themselves to the job (Most of the time, not always). It's fucking stupid. (u/JMCatron)
I work for a city department and we’ve had many retirements/departures with few replacements during the Covid era. I am still pulling “temporary” double duty work over a year later for a coworker who was never replaced after they moved on. The test for the position has been posted at least 3 times over the last 2 years and has failed to result in generating an interview. This isn’t grunt physical or clerical work, either, it’s a professional track position with hiring bonuses and guaranteed progression given satisfactory reviews. The hiring and promotional processes that the city uses are outdated and extremely inefficient. The testing used is extremely hit or miss for whatever position one is applying for and the “lists” generated as a result of these tests are often ignored by hiring departments in favor of rewarding management’s favorites. (u/stepth)
Comments / 8