Andre Chin of Artisan Boulanger passed away today
Posted by u/Tetsuo-Kaneda
Great person, great neighbor, great pastries. Condolences. (u/Ng3me)
Oh, no. My wife and I adored that place and the couple that owned it were so sweet and funny. I’ve moved out of the area a couple years ago, but with no effort at all I can still conjure the taste and texture of their almond croissant and breakfast sandwiches. Very sad. (u/Moose2157)
Oh, that’s so sad. I got to know him and his wife when I worked at Vanilya—-he and his wife would come in on Friday afternoons and buy as much apple cake as they could carry. (u/Schackshuka)
Huge loss for Philly. (u/KenzoWap)
That's a real shame and condolences to the family. Those beignets and the egg and cheese stuff croissants were always amazing. (u/hammysandy)
