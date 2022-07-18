ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago ParkDistrict: It's time to make your voice heard!

It’s time to make your voice heard!

Represent your community at the upcoming 2023 budget forums & help shape the Chicago you want to see in the future!

➡️For more info., visit here.

It's time to make your voice heard!Chicago ParkDistrict

Keeping up with city of Chicago on July 17th

Sun, sand—and segregation

So, a bicyclist walks up to a beach on the North Shore. It’s hot, he’s been riding, he just wants to put his feet in the cool Lake Michigan water that he can see sparkling behind a booth and a prominent “beach pass required” sign. A hapless kid with a summer job is manning the booth.
blac.media

Nikki Giovanni Hosts African Americans in Philanthropy Event in Chicago

Chicago African Americans in Philanthropy (CAAIP) will host a special Black Philanthropy Month event featuring the legendary and beloved poet Nikki Giovanni. Additionally, the evening will offer guests a special preview of The Soul of Philanthropy – Reframed and Exhibited, a groundbreaking exhibition and multimedia presentation that has captivated visitors across the country. The exhibition tells the comprehensive story of centuries-old generosity among Americans of African descent. This special one-night only pop-up event and keynote by Giovanni will be held Thursday, August 25, at Chicago History Museum, 1601 North Clark Street. The invitation only VIP Reception begins at 6:00 p.m. followed by the program at 7:00 p.m. The Soul of Philanthropy – Reframed and Exhibited returns to Chicago February through April 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Chicago residents could see property taxes quadruple

(The Center Square) – Chicago property owners could see a massive spike in property taxes in 2023 after Mayor Lori Lightfoot linked property tax rates to inflation. She says her administration is looking for a fix. The consumer price index has increased to over 9% in June, a 40-year...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Biggest Bounce House in the World is Coming to a Chicago Suburb This Weekend, And it's Not Just For Kids

The Guinness-certified 'World's Largest Bounce House' is bouncing across the country this summer, with a stop in a Chicago suburb this weekend and next. 'The Big Bounce America,' which features four massive, inflatable attractions will inflate inflate in Rolling Meadows, about 35 miles northwest of Chicago at Busse Forest Park, July 22-24 and July 29-31.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Report: Chicago to host Democratic presidential convention in 2024

CHICAGO - The Democratic 2024 convention site team will reportedly be visiting Chicago next week. The Sun-Times reports Chicago is one of four cities competing for the presidential convention. The site team will tour proposed venues, including the United Center, which was home to the 1996 Democratic Convention. Just across...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

St. Sabina parishioner shot by boy riding a bike

While the gun violence continues across the nation and in Chicago, with the shooting of Gary London, a “faithful” long-time member of Saint Sabina Catholic Church, several members of the church pastored by Father Michael Pfleger were invited to attend President Biden’s “celebration” of a new bipartisan law aimed at reducing gun violence.
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Mariano's in Chicago's South Loop sells for $52.4M

A Mariano's Fresh Market grocery store property in Chicago's South Loop sold for more than $52 million, real estate firm Newmark said Tuesday, demonstrating the strong market value for supermarket real estate. An undisclosed purchaser acquired the property from a New York-based private family office investor for $52.4 million, Newmark...
CHICAGO, IL
