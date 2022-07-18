Chicago ParkDistrict: It’s time to make your voice heard!

Chicago African Americans in Philanthropy (CAAIP) will host a special Black Philanthropy Month event featuring the legendary and beloved poet Nikki Giovanni. Additionally, the evening will offer guests a special preview of The Soul of Philanthropy – Reframed and Exhibited, a groundbreaking exhibition and multimedia presentation that has captivated visitors across the country. The exhibition tells the comprehensive story of centuries-old generosity among Americans of African descent. This special one-night only pop-up event and keynote by Giovanni will be held Thursday, August 25, at Chicago History Museum, 1601 North Clark Street. The invitation only VIP Reception begins at 6:00 p.m. followed by the program at 7:00 p.m. The Soul of Philanthropy – Reframed and Exhibited returns to Chicago February through April 2023.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO