Pacers go ice cold, lose big to Suns in Summer League finale

By James Boyd, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
The Pacers missed their first six shots of their Summer League finale against the Suns on Sunday, and they were never able to recover. Phoenix routed Indiana for an 84-69 victory at Thomas & Mack Center as the Pacers finished 2-3 in Las Vegas.

No. 6 pick Bennedict Mathurin and second-year players Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor were held out again, and Indiana struggled to score. The Pacers trailed 20-11 after the first quarter and used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to cut Phoenix's lead to 28-27, but that was as close as they'd come. The Suns responded with a 16-3 spurt that carried over to the third quarter and put the game out of reach.

None of the Pacers' players scored in double-figures. Former Central Michigan star David DiLeo tied for the team-high with eight points off the bench, all in the first half. Rookie forwards Kendall Brown and Jermaine Samuels scored eight points as well.

Rookie point guard Andrew Nembhard finished with two points on 1-for-9 shooting, five assists and three turnovers. His starting backcourt mate and former Celtics lottery pick Aaron Nesmith had five points on 1-for-9 shooting, five rebounds and five turnovers.

Indiana shot 33.3% from the field and 16.7% from behind the arc (6-of-36).

Ahmad Caver, who made his NBA debut with the Pacers last season, totaled two points, three assists and two turnovers for Phoenix.

