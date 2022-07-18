ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

City of Philadelphia: Real Estate Tax relief programs are available

 3 days ago

Real Estate Tax relief programs are available!

From the Homestead Exemption to LOOP to the Senior Citizen Real Estate Tax Freeze and more, these @PhilaRevenue programs can provide much-needed relief to homeowners.

Keeping up with city of Philadelphia on July 17th

WHYY

Montco releases plans for pandemic recovery funds, with a focus on affordable housing

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Montgomery County’s plans for its $161.4 million in pandemic recovery funds include 325 affordable housing units, new community facilities in underserved communities, $18.1 million for behavioral health services, and $8.2 million for workforce development, the County Recovery Office announced Tuesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Convertible Stable in Fitler Square

This low-slung, high-ceilinged building, built in 1915 as a stable, currently houses an architectural firm — and you might want to hire that firm to transform the stable into the home you’ve always wanted. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Philadelphia, PA
Business
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Water Department Delays Shutting Off Water For Delinquent Residential Customers Due To Heat Emergency

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Water Department has delayed shutting the water off for delinquent residential customers due to the heat emergency impacting the region. Shutoffs were scheduled to start on Wednesday, but a spokesperson for the department told CBS3 that shutoffs will resume once the emergency declaration is lifted. It will be the first time in two years the Philadelphia Water Department will shut off the water for delinquent residential customers. (Credit: CBS3) Once the heat emergency is lifted, some workers will be shutting off service to customers if they have unpaid bills totaling more than $1,000 and haven’t signed up for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
clsphila.org

Workers Sue Walmart for Violating Philadelphia’s Fair Workweek Law

PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Two Philadelphia workers have filed a class action against Walmart, alleging that the company regularly failed to follow Philadelphia’s Fair Workweek Law. The workers are represented by Community Legal Services of Philadelphia and co-counsel from Lichten & Liss-Riordan P.C., Werman Salas, and Willig, Williams & Davidson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Montgomery County offering sign on bonus for new hires

NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Commissioners in partnership with the county’s human resources department have announced a sign-on bonus for eligible jobs at the county. The sign on bonus is being offered to “help recruit for critical roles with high vacancy rates” and to assist the county in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
#Tax Relief#Senior Citizen
morethanthecurve.com

Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to be outfitted with license plate readers in agreement between property owner and Plymouth Township

During the July 13th meeting of Plymouth Township’s Council, the council members voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the Goldenberg Group, which owns the 47-acre Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting, to install license plate readers on the Metroplex property. In addition, the township and the property owner have agreed to split the annual fee (approximately $12,000) for the license plate readers with the township. Note that there will also be readers in locations around the property as well.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Plymouth Meeting man’s experience focus of Philadelphia Inquirer article on lease equity buyouts

The Philadelphia Inquirer published an article on July 18th titled “As car values rise, lease equity makes buyouts more attractive. But study those fees closely.” The article reports on vehicle lease equity buyouts and includes the story of Plymouth Meeting’s Albert DiMaria who studied the options thoroughly before deciding how to best move forward.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
chesterspirit.com

Folcroft breaks ground on new $8.2 million complex

Folcroft Borough officials, members of the police department and residents gathered on Saturday at the field behind the Folcroft Fire Company to break ground on a new 22,000 square-foot, $8.2 million municipal complex. The complex will house administration offices, the police department and a 12,000 square-foot community center. “Today we...
FOLCROFT, PA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
trentondaily.com

Innovative Housing Vessel Ready for Boarding in Trenton

An innovative, user-centric new housing solution from Vessel Technologies, Inc. has landed at 121 Perry Street, opening up opportunities to lease exciting, sustainable, and universally accessible apartments at attainable prices. Leveraging strategies borrowed from consumer product development companies, Vessel’s unique design incorporates the latest software-enabled technologies, sustainable building materials, and...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Making Plans To Keep People Safe As Dangerous Heat Moves Into Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After spending Monday staying dry, Philadelphia residents will not have to figure out ways to stay cool as dangerous heat moves into the region. The Philadelphia Department of Health has declared a heat caution alert that will begin at noon on Tuesday and end at 8 p.m. A heat caution alert is different from a heat health emergency. The heat health emergency would active the city’s cooling centers. The City of Philadelphia and area leaders are making plans to keep people safe. The Office of Homeless Services will hand out water to those on the streets and encourage people to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Kearney Announces New Funding for HOPE Program in Delaware County

MEDIA, PA — The Foundation for Delaware County recently announced two recent grants for the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE). These include $75,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and $500,000 funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Lodging

Red Roof Opens HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Princeton—Ewing/Lawrenceville

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof has announced the opening of the 75-room HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Princeton – Ewing/Lawrenceville in Trenton, New Jersey. The extended-stay property has kitchenettes with full-sized refrigerators, in-room WiFi, HD flat-screen TVs with expanded cable, extended-stay rates, coffee in the lobby, coin laundry, and weekly housekeeping. An onsite fitness facility and business center are available, as well as a 24-hour front desk where kitchen kits are available for purchase for a low fee.
TRENTON, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

Room in House for Rent | Conshohocken

Chris (Home Owner) added a new listing for rent at in Conshohocken. Room is available starting the end of August. Room in a 1,350 SF end unit rowhome in a great location in Conshohocken. Just a few blocks away from restaurants/bars and the train station is right down the hill - easy access to Philly.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MyChesCo

Two former SEPTA Employees Sentenced for Bribery and Fraud in $900,000 Scheme

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that David Abell, 73, of Chincoteague Island, VA, and Rodney Martinez, 51, of Blackwood, NJ, were sentenced Tuesday by United States District Court Judge C. Darnell Jones for bribery and fraud offenses in connection with a scheme to defraud SEPTA of approximately $900,000. Abell was sentenced to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay over $213,000 restitution and to forfeit nearly $96,300. Martinez was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $292,000 restitution and to forfeit nearly $144,300. Both defendants had pleaded guilty to charges of federal program bribery and federal program theft — Abell in November 2021 and Martinez in December 2021.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
