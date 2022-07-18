City of Philadelphia: Real Estate Tax relief programs are available

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Water Department has delayed shutting the water off for delinquent residential customers due to the heat emergency impacting the region. Shutoffs were scheduled to start on Wednesday, but a spokesperson for the department told CBS3 that shutoffs will resume once the emergency declaration is lifted. It will be the first time in two years the Philadelphia Water Department will shut off the water for delinquent residential customers. (Credit: CBS3) Once the heat emergency is lifted, some workers will be shutting off service to customers if they have unpaid bills totaling more than $1,000 and haven’t signed up for...

