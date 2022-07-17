ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks select Druw Jones, son of former Braves All Star Andruw Jones, with No. 2 pick

By Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBt0r_0gj2VlyT00

SAN DIEGO — Around this time a year ago, as preparations ramped up for the 2022 draft cycle, Druw Jones’ name was at the top of the Diamondbacks’ board. He stayed there through the showcase circuits, through the spring season and through the club’s draft meetings — and he remained there on Sunday afternoon, when the first selection was made and the Diamondbacks took their turn on the clock.

With the second overall pick, the Diamondbacks landed the player they wanted all along, selecting Jones, a Georgia high school outfielder whom the organization believes possesses five-tool ability. The son of Andruw Jones, the former Atlanta Braves All-Star center fielder, Druw Jones draws comparisons to his father’s playing style, so much so that he barely pushed back on them.

MLB draft grades: Arizona Diamondbacks lauded for Druw Jones selection

“Everybody says we’re pretty similar,” Jones said on a conference call with reporters. “I mean, probably almost exactly the same.”

In Jones, the Diamondbacks see a player capable of playing an elite center field, a hitter who can hit for both average and power and a baserunner with speed and instincts.

“It’s the way he can impact the game in so many ways,” Diamondbacks scouting director Ian Rebhan said. Asked what stood out to his scouts about Jones’ play, Rebhan said, “I guess the answer would be everything. He can kind of do it all. He’s a really dynamic five-tool payer.”

During his 17-year career in the majors, Andruw Jones was a five-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glove winner. His most productive season at the plate came in 2005, when he led the majors with 51 home runs.

As it turns out, Druw Jones, 18, said his father was not the one who taught him how to hit. Because his dad was often gone during the baseball season, those lessons were conducted by Druw’s mom’s father, J.D. Derick.

“I try to make it my own game and be able to pursue and keep my career going and not really worry about what he did back in the past,” Jones said. “To be able to have my own name and play my own way.”

The Diamondbacks preferred Jones to another player with major league bloodlines, Jackson Holliday, whom the Baltimore Orioles selected with the first overall pick. Holliday is the son of Matt Holliday, the former All-Star outfielder. The club also was high on Georgia high school infielder Termarr Johnson.

Jones gives the Diamondbacks a third high-end position player in their system, joining Triple-A outfielder Corbin Carroll and High-A shortstop Jordan Lawlar, both of whom participated in the Futures Game on Saturday. Carroll ranks as Baseball America’s No. 5 prospect. Lawlar is No. 11. Jones figures to slot somewhere in the Top 50, if not higher.

Jones, who is represented by Scott Boras, is widely expected to command a signing bonus in the range of the pick’s $8.1 million value. It remains unclear how close the sides are to a deal, but the fact that he participated in a call with reporters could be an indication an agreement is close.

The Diamondbacks had two other picks on the first day of the draft. At No. 34, they selected Mississippi State right-hander Landon Sims, who is said to possess an elite mid-to-upper 90s fastball that he pairs with a wipeout slider.

The rub is that he underwent Tommy John surgery in March, adding risk to his profile and pushing back his debut until next year. The Diamondbacks felt he had too much upside to pass up; they think he has the potential to start and do not believe he would have been available in that range of the draft were he healthy.

The Diamondbacks went with an uncharacteristic selection with their next pick, going with Texas slugger Ivan Melendez with the 43rd overall pick. Melendez is a bat-first prospect, a right-handed hitting slugger who won the Golden Spikes Award after posting a gaudy numbers, including leading all of Division 1 baseball with 32 home runs.

In recent years, the Diamondbacks have tended to gravitate toward athletic, middle-of-the-field players with their top picks.

“Anytime you’ve got a chance to add that type of right-handed power to your organization, I think it’s super valuable,” Rebhan said. “A college performer like him, we’re super excited.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diamondbacks select Druw Jones, son of former Braves All Star Andruw Jones, with No. 2 pick

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAN Sports Radio

Sons of two ex-Yankees make MLB history by going 1-2 in 2022 MLB Draft

Two former Yankees were an ancillary part of MLB history on Sunday, as for the first time ever, the sons of two former Major Leaguers went 1-2 in the MLB Draft. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft was shortstop Jackson Holliday, the son of former Rockie, Cardinal, and Yankee Matt Holliday, who went to the Orioles. The Stillwater (OK) HS SS is just the second No. 1 overall selection whose father played in MLB, following Ken Griffey Jr.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox News

Details around death of Blue Jays coach's daughter revealed: 'Terrible accident'

Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, was remembered in a vigil as more details were revealed about her death. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said Monday the teen was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat on the James River in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
Texas State
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andruw Jones
Person
Matt Holliday
Person
Scott Boras
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Make Decision About Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Detroit Tigers surely believe Spencer Torkelson still has a bright future in the big leagues, but for now, they want him to return to Triple-A. The Tigers optioned Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, to Triple-A Toledo this afternoon. The decision comes with the righty slugger struggling mightily in his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Orioles Pick Son Of Former MLB All-Star No. 1 Overall In Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft is underway and the Baltimore Orioles started it off by making a very noteworthy selection with prior All-Star ties. Baltimore selected 18-year-old high school shortstop Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 overall pick. Holliday is the son of seven-time All-Star and former World Series champion Matt Holliday.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#All Star
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Trading For Brandon Drury

The Dodgers should be very active at the trade deadline this year. And while fans in Los Angeles are always hoping for a big splash, they’re in a unique position this year. They have talent coming back from the injured list and they don’t necessarily need anything aside from relief help. That might even end up being a lower-level type of arm that flies under the radar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees preparing to enter Juan Soto sweepstakes: ‘They offer whatever it takes’

It is not every day a generational talent hits the trade market, but one like Juan Soto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a team like the New York Yankees. Power hitters are exactly what the Yankees are looking for. The prospect of pairing Aaron Judge with Soto could be too enticing to turn down, even if it requires giving up a monster amount of prospects in the process.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

4 ways the St. Louis Cardinals can win the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race and could use some boosts to their roster, here is how they can win the MLB Trade Deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of a division race with the Milwaukee Brewers and hanging onto a Wild Card spot at the moment. Any given night, the Redbirds can look like a team that could compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Atlanta Braves, and other days their roster holes stop them from reaching their potential. If the club is serious about making a run in 2022, which they are more than capable of, there are a few moves the club needs to make.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy