Police investigate fatal shooting at Northside apartment complex

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and one pregnant woman hospitalized Sunday afternoon.

Officers have cleared the scene at the Northside Flats apartment complex on Kentucky Avenue.

Police were called to the complex at approximately 4 p.m. to a report of bullets being fired into the apartment building.

A pregnant female victim was sent to the hospital and her condition is unknown at this time, and the name of the deceased victim has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

