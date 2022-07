SAN DIEGO — Darkness was beginning to encroach upon Petco Park on Sunday afternoon when Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was given a choice by the home plate umpire. With one out in the top of the sixth, Lovullo had the option of having the stadium lights flipped on immediately or waiting until the inning was over, thus evening things for both teams.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO