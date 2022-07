I’m quite tired of red baseball teams, with this being the Yankees’ 10th consecutive game against a club named after the primary color. That streak will end today, and so will the unofficial first half of the season (technically, Game No. 81 passed by on July 5th), The Yankees will take on the Red Sox in the final game before the All-Star break, and the rubber match of this series.

