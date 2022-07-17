ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock City Council passes resolution to protect, conserve native pollinators

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock City Council has passed a resolution on becoming a pollinator-friendly community through the Bee City USA initiative. Bee City USA provides community affiliates and campuses with a framework to conserve native pollinators by...

www.fox7austin.com

#Pollinators#Native Plants#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Round Rock City Council#Round Rock Honey#A Pollinators Committee
